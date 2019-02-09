Ugg Teams With Eckhaus Latta for a Collection of NYFW Shoes

American brand Eckhaus Latta joined forces with Ugg to bring a new twist to its fall ’19 ready-to-wear collection during New York Fashion Week.

The show debuted earlier today, featuring styles that mixed tones, patterns and, of course, shoes. Ugg created six footwear styles for the presentation, including four looks for women and two unisex variations.

Shoes from the Eckhaus Latta x Ugg collection during NYFW. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

“We love the fact that Ugg products embody an easy-going lifestyle and have crossed from being a more casual product to being iconic in a fashion sense,” said Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, designers of the fashion line. “Being able to add to this foundation has been an exciting honor.”

The styles ranged from furry mules and heeled booties to a more classic Ugg block boot.

Shoes from the Eckhaus Latta x Ugg collection during NYFW. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Shoes from the Eckhaus Latta x Ugg collection during NYFW. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

The new shoes were paired with various ensembles throughout the show, showing their versatility. Fuzzy mules were worn with blush jackets and patterned dresses, while solid boots were matched with work-ready button-downs and trousers.

Looks from the Eckhaus Latta New York Fashion Week show, fall 2019. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Looks from the Eckhaus Latta New York Fashion Week show, fall 2019. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Beyond shoes, the collab also includes an overcoat, shawl coat, vest and jacket. With prices starting at $295, the Ugg x Eckhaus Latta collaboration will be available for purchase in September.

Click through the gallery to see the full collection from Ugg x Eckhaus Latta and the full 2019 show.

