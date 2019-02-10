Exclusive: Ryan Roche on the Footwear George Esquivel Created for Her First-Ever Runway Show

Ryan Roche is best known for her insanely soft and uniquely colored knitwear (so much so that she was runner up for the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund award in 2014, nominated for the LVMH Prize in 2015 and the CFDA Swarovski Award for Womenswear In 2015 and 2016).

A model in a red look with Esquivel shoes at Ryan Roche fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But Roche had never shown on the runway, opting instead for intimate presentations. When the designer decided to hold her first show for the fall ‘19 season, she turned to friend George Esquivel to create the footwear.

“We have become really good friends and are always talking and brainstorming about projects that would be fun to do. This was one of them,” said Esquivel in an exclusive interview ahead of the show.

A model wears a camel-colored look with Esquivel shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For fall ‘19, Esquivel and Roche went back to one of the shoe designer’s very first creations, a simple leather lace-up from 1994 with a wooden heel.

“It holds a special place in my heart but these past few seasons it has really resonated with people,” said Esquivel.

The L.A. based Esquivel used FaceTime and Skype to collaborate with Roche (who lives and works in upstate New York) on her collection, which she titled “My own Technicolor Idaho Prairie.” “There were a lot of courier packages back and forth with color swatches and first samples,” he added.

A model wears a sheer dress with simple black shoes at Ryan Roche. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The unisex collection featured many of Roche’s signature sumptuous knits, most of which were done in a delicate, whisper-thin weave. There were also silk dresses and separates and ultra-luxe wool-cashmere tailoring.

A model is clad in all yellow with leather shoes at Ryan Roche. CREDIT: Shutterstock

And all of Esquivel’s designs for the collection, done entirely in neutrals, were worn without the laces.

“Ryan has a very focused eye and knows what she wants,” said Esquivel. “The only issue we ran into was the making of the shoes. The cold weather (in L.A.) really slowed down the drying time of the lasted shoes. It was down to the wire.”

A close-up look at the shoes George Esquivel designed for Ryan Roche. CREDIT: Esquivel

