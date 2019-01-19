Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kaia Gerber Models Sacai’s Nike Kicks on Paris Runway

By Stephanie Hirschmiller
By Stephanie Hirschmiller

Stephanie Hirschmiller

Last season, Sacai’s Chitose Abe showcased two hybrids of four classic Nike sneakers complete with double tongues, double shoe laces and double swooshes. Now for fall ’19, she has extended her spring collaboration with the sports giant.

Kaia Gerber opened the show in Abe’s Sacai x Nike’s LDV Waffle Daybreak sneaker. The Blazer/Dunk hybrid look is also back for next season in new gray, black and white color combinations.

Kaia Gerber opens the Sacai fall ’19 show in Nike collab kicks.
However, the designer has evolved the idea with detachable faux-fur details and zip-up leather shells. There’s also vertical lacing and fringed components that take cues from more formal footwear.

It’s an extension of last season,” Abe told FN backstage. “I wanted to add some elegance to the sporty Nike pieces.”  She further extended the Nike relationship with co-branded puffa jackets in both black and white.

A model wearing a puffer jacket co-branded by Sacai x Nike.
Indeed, fashion’s finally caught up with Abe. This season’s formal fusion trend could have been made for Sacai. After all, splicing together seemingly discordant pieces has been her signature since she launched her label.

Today in Paris, she spliced classic flannel pants with performance leggings. In her own version of a shell suit, she conjured a traditional single-breasted silhouette from the technical nylon found in athletic clothing or sportswear.

A model wears a shellsuit at the Sacai fall ’19 show.
Sacai has always been about mixing together different ideas – sports and tailoring included,” she said, “but we just did it in a different way this time. “

Click through the gallery to view the full Sacai fall ’19 collection.

