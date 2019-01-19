The Gaiter Is the New Must-Have Accessory at Dior Men in Paris

Kim Jones showed his second collection for Dior Men in Paris on Friday night. But anyone expecting a traditional runway experience was in for a surprise. Instead, models walked down a long moving walkway that resembled a supermarket conveyor belt.

Models on the runway at the Dior men’s fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Looks included a new Dior branded footwear accessory that — along with those new mink Dior saddle bags — might come in handy. Practically all of the shoe styles came with chic black nylon gaiters. (A gaiter is a covering that extends over a shoe and lower leg to protect both from the elements.)

A model on the runway at the Dior Men’s show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

These days, a gaiter can be seen on military shoes, and some hikers use it. But it was once de rigueur among British gentleman who wanted to keep shoes shiny and suit pants clean in the rain.

A model on the runway at the Dior fall ’19 men’s show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jones’ has been at the center of the tailoring comeback since his first show for Dior in June. This season, the designer upped the sartorial ante and added more traditional footwear into the mix.

Shoes featured intricate broguing or came laser-etched with panther print to match the fabrication of some of the garments. No wonder they needed a spot of extra protection. Elsewhere, there were chunky combat boots.

A model rocks chunky combat boots on the runway at Dior Men’s Paris Fashion Week show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sneakers were conspicuous in their absence this season.

