Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Loafer Is the New Sneaker, According to Hedi Slimane

By Stephanie Hirschmiller
Stephanie Hirschmiller

Stephanie Hirschmiller

More Stories By Stephanie

View All
Celine
Celine
Celine
Celine
Celine
View Gallery 66 Images

As confirmed by Hedi Slimane at Celine, formal footwear is back with a vengeance. And tonight in Paris at the designer’s men’s debut for the LVMH owned house, the loafer was the star of the show.

It came in leopard, graphic zebra, white and in crocodile or embossed variants too. Some versions were adorned with buckles that resembled razor blades (very Slimane) or gold chain details.

celine, fall 2019, menswear,
A model wears black loafers with gold chains at Celine fall ’19.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Still, there were plenty of classic black or burgundy leather looks with traditional fringing and tassels.

celine, fall 2019, men's pfw
A model wears classic black loafers at Celine fall ’19.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
The loafer trend seems to be building. With Virgil Abloh’s homage to Michael Jackson and his signature penny loafer, the shoe was also in the spotlight at Louis Vuitton.

And while it was featured more quietly at Paula Gerbase’s John Lobb, at Cottweiler in London it came fused with a Reebok sneaker. We confidently predict it will be everywhere for fall.

Elsewhere in the Celine collection, there were an abundance of monk strap dress shoes and enough ankle boot action to please fans of a more classic Slimane aesthetic.

celine, fall 2019, runway, pfw
A model wears black ankle-boots at the Celine fall ’19 show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
While sneakers might not have been in the spotlight on the runway, there will likely be plenty rolling out too once the Celine merch machine gets into its stride. (The spring women’s collection features many styles that were absent from Slimane’s first catwalk collection.)

Celine, fall 2019, mens, loafers, leather
A model wears white loafers with leather pants at Celine fall ’19.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
The show tonight took place in a huge black Celine-emblazoned box on a grand Paris thoroughfare, Place de la Concorde. A beautiful geometric light installation traveled the length of the runway at the beginning and end.

Celine, fall 2019, runway, paris fashion week, hedi slimane
The atmosphere at Celine fall ’19 men’s.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
While the collection might not be as buzzed about as Slimane’s women’s debut, it was universally well received – and will likely fuel LVMH sales. Which is the whole point, right?

Click through the gallery to see the full Celine fall ’19 collection.

Want more?

How the Battle of Celine vs. CélineIs Playing Out in Retail and Social Media

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad