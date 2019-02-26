Christian Dior Fall 2019 Does Buffalo Plaid, Cozy Boots and Other Boy-Meets-Girls Looks

Maria Grazia Chiuri continued her exploration of feminist themes on Monday in Paris at Christian Dior’s fall ’19 show, which this time focused on the Teddy Girls of 1950s post-war England.

A model in a red plaid minidress and boots at Dior. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A model in a plaid coat, a hat and heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Though they are often a source of inspiration for the fashion world, the Teddy Girls — and Teddy Boys — are often lost en masse to the American pop culture of the 1950s (the greasers were their U.S. counterpart), which then morphed into the more recent rockabilly subculture that’s still very much alive today. But the Teddy Girls, often referenced as the forgotten girl gang of the U.K., were sartorially more nuanced, wearing Edwardian men’s garments and posing in front of the rubble of war-ravaged East London.

A model in a plaid skirt and boots at Dior. CREDIT: Shutterstock

It was all a clever way for Chiuri to go back to Dior’s New Look of the same period, incorporating more vintage-shaped strapless dresses, though her blazer-and-A-line skirt was nothing new (and most of the showgoers were wearing just that; versions of oversized, belted and structured blazers with gauzy dancer skirts from spring 2019’s balletic collection). It’s also a look that fits many of Dior’s ambassadors, like Jennifer Lawrence and Cara Delevingne, both of which were present; the latter of which is sure to carry off the Dior Teddy Girl look with aplomb.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cara Delevingne at Dior fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The dresses, jackets and skirts — and most everything else — were done in a range of buffalo plaid that came in signature reds, greens and cream-and-white, a material that has seen mass popularity in both the fashion and interior worlds lately. With Dior’s interpretation, we can bet we’ll see a lot of it again come next fall.

Models lined up backstage at the Dior fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A model in red plaid and leather at Dior. CREDIT: Shutterstock

And the shoes? Teddy Girl all the way. Chiuri kept heels low again, showing pointed-toe boots with low stacked heels. Some were done in plaid while others had a cozy knit ankle liner. It was all very Vermont, by way of 1950s — and of course, Paris.

Plaid kitten heels at Dior. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at flats in Dior’s fall ’19 collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A model wears white pumps at Dior fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A detailed shot of flat boots at the Dior fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

