Tory Burch’s Fall 2019 Collection is Grandma-Chic in the Best Way Possible

Tory Burch quite often references her idyllic childhood in Valley Forge, Pa., having used prints inspired by mom and silhouettes from dad in previous seasons.

For fall ‘19, the designer focused instead on Black Mountain College, an experimental school in Black Mountain, N.C., open from 1933 to 1957. But the look was even more grandma-chic than it’s been in the past, with plenty of retro footwear to boot.

A model in a striped pantsuit on the runway at the Tory Burch fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A model in a striped dress and boots at the Tory Burch fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“This season is a mix-mash of revamped classics: floral prints, graphic stripes, menswear materials and romantic silhouettes,” Burch wrote in her show notes. “There’s a modern eccentricity to raw fringe, exaggerated ruffles, knife pleats, cut-glass jewelry, deconstructed bags and sharp boots.”

A model wears a jack with a printed dress and boots at the Tory Burch fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Those boots came in color blocking in muted ’70s hues and a faux bois print, both with stacked heels. Loafers were the pinnacle of granny fashion with a mid-heel and kelly green and python accents. There were also metallic stacked-heel sandals and a pair of exaggerated platform sneakers done with a softly-shaped navy leather upper.

A close-up shot of a boot at the Tory Burch show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other accessories included two-tone leather lady bags and weekenders, plus the aforementioned cut-glass jewelry in the form of chandelier earrings that looked every bit like the actual chandeliers your grandmother might still have in her dining room.

A two-tone red and blue bag at the Tory Burch show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see the full Tory Burch fall ’19 collection.

