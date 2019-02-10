Rebecca Minkoff Continues to Celebrate Women With Her Spring 2019 Collection

Femininity ruled front and center during Rebecca Minkoff’s spring ’19 show at New York Fashion Week today, where head-to-toe florals, platform espadrilles and see-through totes paraded down the runway.

A model walking for Rebecca Minkoff’s fall ’19 show in a floral minidress and sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The designer, who was honored with FN’s Social Impact Award at the 2018 FNAAs, has rebranded her namesake label to celebrate women in an age of reckoning across a number of industries. As such, her latest collection conveyed the many dimensions of the modern woman — a medley of graphics and pops of color as well as soft layers and decisive shapes.

A model in a graphic T-shirt at the Rebecca Minkoff fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Under a backdrop of dreamy digital collages created by London-based artist Rosanna Webster, the models were dressed in pieces inspired by the sun-soaked Ibiza (undoubtedly a welcome retreat for guests who braved Manhattan’s 25-degree weather for Sunday’s show).

“I wanted our spring/summer ’19 collection to capture this earlier moment of creative freedom and highlight that same passion within every I Am Many woman who wears our clothes,” she said, referring to her brand manifesto centered on women’s empowerment.

Iskra Lawrence in a beachy look at Rebecca Minkoff’s show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The declaration was a highlight of Minkoff’s fall ’18 designs, campaigned with the help of activists, entrepreneurs and her A-list friends, including actress Emmy Rossum and designer Lauren Conrad. She had also joined forces with IMG and women-led nonprofits to launch the Female Founder Collective, which supports products that hail from female-owned companies.

“For a long time, women were marketed to as being one thing: ‘Be brave, be bold, be ambitious,’ but that doesn’t celebrate the many dimensions, roles or personalities of a woman,” Minkoff previously told FN. “My success is because of other women who have had my back, and people, now more than ever, want to be part of a tribe, so this campaign addresses both: There are many parts of you, and there are many of us.”

