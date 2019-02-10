Brandon Maxwell Dedicated His Fall 2019 Show to His Mother

Brandon Maxwell may be a household name in fashion, with a Lady Gaga styling resume and now a new perch on the upcoming and revamped “Project Runway.” But the designer proved yet again that home is where his heart is, dedicating his fall ’19 collection to his mother in a show that was filled with emotion.

The designer’s NYFW week was decidedly demure — especially after the extravaganza of last season. There were no pink Yeti coolers or flower-strewn flatbed trucks in a vintage car hangar, but instead cream moiré silk walls and tasteful floral arrangements (though cocktail hour still served chicken wings).

Bella Hadid on the runway at Brandon Maxwell fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The collection itself was also less colorful — but it was no less impactful. While last season had a saturated rainbow of monochromatic pinks, reds and yellows, for fall ’19 Maxwell opted for a mostly black-and-white palette. The offering included a sporty take on a black tuxedo, featuring a cut-out sports bra (in the same moiré silk pattern as the walls) underneath the separates. There were also other like-minded accents, in the form of racer necklines and ’80s-style jackets over skirts and jacket-dresses (as seen on Bella Hadid), all of which gave subtle updates to Maxwell’s ladies-who-lunch aesthetic. Footwear stayed decidedly uptown-chic in silk pumps and sandals done in black and leopard print.

The opening look of Brandon Maxwell fall ’19 featured a tuxedo with silk sports bra. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A sporty dress at Brandon Maxwell fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

There were a few hits of color, though, all done with intention — especially the vivid pink cut-out gown that closed the show, no doubt an ode to his mother, to whom he dedicated the collection in his notes. Maxwell has been vocal about her battle with breast cancer, a diagnosis that was received shortly after the designer’s spring ’19 Texas-themed show. “It put everything in perspective because none of this would be worth it without my mom,” the designer told WWD ahead of the show.

The final look of the designer’s fall ’19 show was a vivid pink cutout gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The designer and his mother Pam at the finale of the show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

All of which made Maxwell’s finale appearance on the runway with his mother, Pam (who also donned pink for the occasion), all the more tender.

Want More?

Debra Messing, Mariska Hargitay & More Celebs at Christian Siriano’s NYFW Show

Ugg Teams With Eckhaus Latta for a Collection of NYFW Shoes

These Are the Two Colors Dominating NYFW Fall 2019