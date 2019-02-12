Coach Takes NYFW With Retro-Inspired Styles That Have an Edgy Twist

Coach’s fall ’19 collection marked a departure from the bohemian styles that have reigned for the past few seasons.

At the brand’s New York Fashion Week show today, models walked the runway in styles with a decidedly punk edge. Pops of color added a psychedelic touch to the offerings, with the collection blending edgy and sweet in an unexpected way.

A model on the runway in white lace-up boots at the Coach fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber wore a monogrammed jacket with colorful flowers and fringe detailing — a theme that was seen on handbags as well. The model’s white lace-up creepers were also representative of the collection, with the ’90s-inspired style appearing on many of the catwalkers.

Kaia Gerber wears a fringed jacket with creepers on the Coach runway. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to the creepers, footwear offerings included equally edgy black combat boots, another ’90s staple. Creative director Stuart Vevers toned down the shoes by teaming them with bohemian floral dresses that represent a free-spirited attitude.

A model wears a flowy floral-print dress with black combat boots at the fall ’19 Coach show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Mary-Janes also made their way down the runway. While the style could have a schoolgirl feel, Coach gave them a punk bent by pairing them with edgy items like a pink leather cardigan, cat-eye sunglasses and a black beanie.

A model wears a pink leather cardigan with Mary-Janes at the Coach fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the men’s end, sneakers and slippers gave looks a casual vibe. The brand offered a mash-up between colorful, fluffy layers and bold prints.

A model wears a pair of fluffy monogrammed slippers at the fall ’19 Coach show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all of the looks from the Coach fall ’19 runway show.

Want more?

New York Fashion Week Street Style Is All About Boots With Pops of Color and Patterns

Hailey Baldwin, Olivia Culpo & More Celebrities Light Up the Front Row at New York Fashion Week

Prabal Gurung’s Fall 2019 Collection Had the Most Insane Jewelry — and Shoes to Match