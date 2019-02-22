Sign up for our newsletter today!

Prada’s Fall 2019 Collection Had Tough-Girl Combat Boots, Crystal-Studded Pumps and More Shoe Bait

By Shannon Adducci
Prada Fall 2019 Ready-to-Wear Collection
There’s no doubt about it: The Prada girl of fall ‘19 is here to kick some ass. Whether it’s in lace-up Riot Grrrl sneaker boots with Lego-like lug soles, black leather combat boots with pouches strapped to them, or even a pair of crystal-studded pumps with sturdy, curvilinear block heels and sinister rounded toes or the brand’s iconic Flame wedge heels, the collection was chock full of armor for the modern, unapologetically feminist woman.

prada-fall-2019-ready-to-wear
Red combat boots and scowls on the Prada fall ’19 runway.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Amid a dystopian soundtrack that included electro-metal beats and remixes of “My Favorite Things” from “The Sound of Music” and “Someday My Prince Will Come,” from Disney’s “Snow White,” designer Miuccia Prada sent out a lineup of models in looks that balanced the dark and tough with feminine sweetness that had a distinctly sinister undertone.

prada-fall-2019-cara-delevingne
Cara Delevingne on the Prada fall ’19 runway in combat boots with pouches buckled to them.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
prada-fall-2019-combat-boots
The most utilitarian boots of Milan Fashion Week, on the Prada fall ’19 runway.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The most well-equipped footwear came in the form of a heavy black leather combat boot that was itself accessorized with a series of zipper pouches attached to the calves with buckles. Some were styled with don’t-look-at-me black ensembles, while others were juxtaposed with feminine strapless and flower-accented dresses.

prada-fall-2019
Prada’s sweet looks and tough, lug-soled kicks for fall ’19.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, the crystal-studded pumps, while feminine in their decoration and rounded-toe silhouette, conveyed a sinister sweetness.

prada-fall-2019
Crystal-studded pumps at Prada fall ’19.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Prada-fall-2019
Studded ankle-strap sandals at Prada fall ’19.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The same went for a pair of bubblegum-pink boots with ominous rubberized details.

Prada-fall-2019
Lug-soled boots at Prada fall ’19.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prada also brought back its iconic Flame heels, which made their first comeback for fall ’18. The updated styles added more color to the footwear offerings, which also included a few lace-up sneaker boots.

prada-fall-2019
Yellow lug soles on sneaker boots at Prada fall ’19.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

See more styles on the runway at Prada’s fall ’19 show.

