The Set at Moschino Was Based on ‘The Price Is Right’ Game Show

With a looming Brexit still unresolved, Gilets Jaunes protests disrupting the French capital on a weekly basis, and the passing of fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld, Europe has been a bleak place of late.

However, tonight in Milan, at least, Moschino’s Jeremy Scott provided a little light relief and transported showgoers to an altogether happier place: the unabashed joie de vivre of “The Price is Right” game show.

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk at Moschino’s fall 2019 Milan Fashion Week show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Detail of dollar-print pumps. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/Shutterstock

The runway was center-pieced by a series of mise en scenes involving bouffant-haired, ultra-glamorous TV presenter types, who, in addition to showcasing the label’s fall ’19 collection, also invited guests to guess the prices of everything from refrigerators and La-Z-Boys to a red Ferrari bearing Moschino plates, winter sports accoutrements and even a treadmill.

Moschino fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rhinestone-encrusted pumps matched similarly bedazzled dresses bearing the logos of household products like toothpaste and detergent. Others matched million dollar banknote prints and slot machine symbols while golden dollar sign applique also featured heavily.

Show-stopping sacs were shaped like giant toothpaste tubes and in one instance even an old fashioned cash register. The final look comprised an enormous and gloriously bizarre power-shouldered coat fashioned to resemble a ’70s-style meat-and-two-veg TV dinner.

The production was soundtracked by a remixed version of the original TV theme tune and climaxed with an explosion of confetti foils and hundred dollar bills.

Subtle it was not, but who needs subtle? On planet Moschino, everyone’s a winner.

Irina Shayk models an outfit by Good Luck Trolls x Moschino. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/Shutterstock

See more styles on the runway at Moschino’s fall ’19 show.

