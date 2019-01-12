Bella Hadid & Emily Ratajkowski Rock Edgy Leather Looks in Versace’s Fall 2019 Men’s Show

Versace’s fall ’19 men’s show featured bright colors, bold patterns and lots of leather.

The show, held today at Milan Fashion Week Men’s, also featured women.

Bella Hadid walked the runway in a sensual black minidress with cut-out detailing and gold and silver embellishment. The 22-year-old wore a matching puffer jacket over the dress. Chunky hiker boots and sneakers have made many appearances at the men’s shows thus far, and Versace got in on the style with Hadid’s look. The model wore black hikers with shiny gold embellishment — an edgy, yet still glam, addition to a women’s formal look.

Bella Hadid at Versace fall ’19 men’s. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski hit the runway in a silky, lingerie-inspired minidress, worn with semisheer tights. The “I Feel Pretty” actress’s look was complete with gold-accented black pumps and lots of gold-tone jewelry.

Emily Ratajkowski at Versace fall ’19 men’s. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/Shutterstock

Also making a runway appearance was Kaia Gerber. The 17-year-old daughter of runway legend — and Gianni Versace favorite Cindy Crawford — wore a black leather skirt with a high slit and a fuzzy black-and-white jacket. Gerber’s outfit came complete with strappy white sandals, which featured the brand’s iconic Medusa heads at the ankle strap.

Kaia Gerber at Versace fall ’19 men’s. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/Shutterstock

But the supermodels’ runway appearance doesn’t mean that Versace skimped out on the menswear.

Through a collaboration with American car company Ford, the Italian label got a gas-powered boost with decidedly masculine edge. Ford’s blue and white logo made its appearance on trousers, miniskirts and even jackets.

A color-blocked leather jacket with the Ford logo at Versace fall ’19 men’s. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/Shutterstock

From brightly colored boas popping out of gray plaid suits to sequined gym shorts paired with a blazer, Versace’s collection didn’t take itself too seriously.

A model in a gray plaid suit and boa at Milan Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/Shutterstock

For footwear, Versace showed sleek white sneakers, neon running shoes and strappy sandals (like Gerber’s).

A model wears hot-pink sparkly gym shorts and high-top sneakers at Versace fall ’19 men’s. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/Shutterstock

The Ford logo even made its way onto a pair of kicks.

A model wears a leopard-print coat, striped pants and Ford logo’d sneakers at Versace fall ’19 men’s. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see the full Versace men’s fall ’19 collection.

