Victoria Beckham Makes Another Strong Case for This Trend-Defining Shoe

When Victoria Beckham stepped out in two versions of peep-toe boots from her pre-fall ’19 collection during consecutive days in frigid New York last month, she immediately got trend watchers talking.

At London Fashion Week on Sunday, where the temperatures are noticeably warmer, the designer made another case for the statement shoe.

(L) A model at the Victoria Beckham fall ’19 runway show. (R) Victoria Beckham wearing the trend in January in NYC. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Beckham sent lipstick red, electric blue and leopard peep-toe styles down the runway. The knee-high and thigh-high open-toe looks also came in more neutral colors — but the bright-hued boots popped most when paired with Beckham’s collection of modern, feminine silk and wool dresses and tweed skirts.

A model at the fall ’19 Victoria Beckham show in leopard-print peep-toe boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

There were closed-toe boots, too, and Beckham also included pink and yellow versions of her signature stiletto pumps in the collection.

A model wearing electric-blue boots with a tailored look at Victoria Beckham fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Not surprisingly, the designer was cheered on by her entire family in the front row, who sat in their usual spots next to Anna Wintour. This season, Brooklyn Beckham’s girlfriend, Hana Cross, was also in the house.

(L-R): Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross, Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham and Anna Wintour in the front row. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Beckham clan also supported the matriarch as she unveiled another big project in January: her launch collection with Reebok.

The designer told FN at the time that creating a performance sneaker is much different than producing her luxury heels.

“You need technicians to create a trainer,” Beckham said. “When fashion brands try to [make a sneaker], it’s never the same because it’s a very technical thing. I didn’t just want a trainer that looked good; I wanted it to function.”

Click through the gallery to see the full Victoria Beckham fall ’19 collection.

Want more?

Victoria Beckham Defies the Rain in a Red-Hot Power Suit & Platforms