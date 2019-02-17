The Christian Louboutin Platforms You Have To See on the LFW Runway

While high-profile collaborations have been coming fast and furious in New York and London, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for them to stand out from the crowd.

That’s why it’s always refreshing to see what Christian Louboutin and Michael Halpern dream up. The veteran shoe designer and rising star teamed up again for Halpern Studio’s London Fashion Week today, marking the fourth time they have partnered. “[The Louboutin team] really lets us go wild and push the boundaries,” Halpern told FN recently.

A model wears a minidress with striped sandals at the Halpern fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Halpern’s signature sequin pieces and high shine ready-to-wear paired perfectly with Louboutin’s colorful platforms, fashioned in bright pinks and captivating blues or glittery sequins and metallics.

Louboutin heels on the runway at the fall ’19 Halpern show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hot-pink platform sandals with fishnets underneath in the Halpern fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While unabashed femininity ruled the runway at Halpern, Louboutin also showcased the brand’s sportier side during a buzzed-about Friday night event in Mayfair.

For its second bash of the week to fete the new Run Loubi Run unisex sneaker collection — which launches at retail later this month — Louboutin teamed up with Wonderland magazine. Break dancers sporting Run Loubi Run shirts and kicks wowed the crowd with their impressive moves. And dancers from London’s Royal Ballet were featured in a short film showcasing the shoes.

Just a few days earlier, during New York Fashion Week, Quincy Brown held court at New York’s public hotel to celebrate his own short film for the launch.