The Craziest Shoes Seen on the Runway at New York Fashion Week Fall ’19

New York Fashion Week has officially come to an end, and this season designers pushed the envelope when it came to shoes. While classic heels and neutral colors were sent down the runway, other brands decided to use the opportunity to showcase wild styles to make their shows even more memorable.

For instance, Christian Cowan’s fall ’19 runway presentation included over-the-top neon looks that were paired with matching shoes in collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti. The two teamed up again for their second shoe collection, featuring fluorescent wristwatch sandals.

Christian Cowan x Giuseppe Zanotti fall ’19 heels. CREDIT: Rodin Banica/WWD/REX/Shutterstoc

Fur was ever present for fall ’19 and was used in unconventional ways. At the Laurence and Chico show, for example, dramatic shaggy pumps were spotted on the catwalk, seen in black and cream colorways. Tibi also used the material on flip-flops.

Furry pearl-embellished pumps at the Laurence and Chico show. CREDIT: Rodin Banica/Shutterstock

It was the boot silhouette, however, that got the most noticeable upgrade for fall — and the shoes are not for the (fashion) faint-of-heart.

Prabal Gurung brought bright color combinations with his striped turquoise and yellow booties, while at the Philipp Plein and Billionaire shows, neon butterfly cowboy boots made a statement. Tory Burch and Proenza Schouler also had notable shoes in its collections.

Yellow and turqouise striped boots at the Prabal Gurung fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

