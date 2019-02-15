7 Big Shoe Trends of New York Fashion Week Fall 2019

With New York Fashion Week’s fall ’19 officially wrapped, here are the top shoe trends of the season:
1. Seeing Violet
Pantone’s “Ultra Violet” color of the year for 2018 actually picked up more speed for fall ’19 than it did last year. From statement coats and boots to full monochrome looks, designers like Tom Ford, Cushnie, Kate Spade and Nanushka are putting some pastel into this fall’s offerings.
2. Sandals in Winter
Spring’s minimalist strappy sandal trend continues into fall with no heed for cold feet. At Oscar de la Renta, co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia introduced a mismatched sandal that will be sold individually to allow for more customization.
3. Floral Boots to Match
All manner of over-the-knees and thigh-highs made their comeback — but only in specialty prints. Zimmermann’s fabric thigh-highs were as florally involved as the dresses, and Staud actually matched the ’70s prints to the boots.
4. Brown is the New Black
Are you ready to get down with brown? The long-shunned neutral was back in full force, both on and off the runways, from the teddy coats and hiker boots on showgoers to the earthy, retro footwear at Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch.
5. Loafers with Dresses
The best new way to wear a dress? With a comfy menswear-inspired slipper, loafer or flat, as shown at Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and Ryan Roche. Good news for anyone who would rather not change shoes at a wedding.
6. Elongated Toes
Regardless of heel height, elongated closed toes — with slightly square or pointy ends — put a quirky accent on feminine looks, especially those with longer hemlines.
7. Comfort Continued
Comfort brands kept up their surprising prowess on the runway, working with unexpected, underground brands on wholly unique collaborations. Ugg tapped the critically acclaimed Eckhaus Latta for a collection of heeled sheepskin mules, and Teva partnered with Telfar, Collina Strada, PH5 and Greta Constantine, letting the designers decorate the footwear to their liking.
Want more?
Meet the NYFW Newcomer Who’s Making Chic Vegan Footwear
This Is the NYFW Show That Everyone Is Talking About
These Are the Two Colors Dominating NYFW Fall 2019