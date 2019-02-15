7 Big Shoe Trends of New York Fashion Week Fall 2019

With New York Fashion Week’s fall ’19 officially wrapped, here are the top shoe trends of the season:

1. Seeing Violet

Pantone’s “Ultra Violet” color of the year for 2018 actually picked up more speed for fall ’19 than it did last year. From statement coats and boots to full monochrome looks, designers like Tom Ford, Cushnie, Kate Spade and Nanushka are putting some pastel into this fall’s offerings.

A model backstage in an all-lilac look at Cushnie fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A lilac fur coat at Tom Ford fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nanushka’s Pipe mule with wooden heels designed by Monet for the fall ’19 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nanushka

2. Sandals in Winter

Spring’s minimalist strappy sandal trend continues into fall with no heed for cold feet. At Oscar de la Renta, co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia introduced a mismatched sandal that will be sold individually to allow for more customization.

Mismatched sandals at Oscar de la Renta fall ’19. CREDIT: Pixelformula/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Dion Lee’s ultra-strappy flat slide sandals for fall ’19. CREDIT: PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Lace-up sandals at Chloe Gosselin. CREDIT: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA

3. Floral Boots to Match

All manner of over-the-knees and thigh-highs made their comeback — but only in specialty prints. Zimmermann’s fabric thigh-highs were as florally involved as the dresses, and Staud actually matched the ’70s prints to the boots.

Floral fabric thigh-highs at Zimmermann fall ’19. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Staud’s vintage florals matched from dress to knee boot. CREDIT: George Chinsee/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Brock Collection’s raw-edged jacquard went from the gowns all the way down to the Victorian boots. CREDIT: Paul Zimmerman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

4. Brown is the New Black

Are you ready to get down with brown? The long-shunned neutral was back in full force, both on and off the runways, from the teddy coats and hiker boots on showgoers to the earthy, retro footwear at Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch.

A brown leather lace up calf boot at Michael Kors fall ’19. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Faux bois boots at Tory Burch fall ’19. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Brown boots at Marc Jacobs fall ’19. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

5. Loafers with Dresses

The best new way to wear a dress? With a comfy menswear-inspired slipper, loafer or flat, as shown at Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and Ryan Roche. Good news for anyone who would rather not change shoes at a wedding.

Oscar de la Renta’s new George loafer for fall’19, paired with a tea-length quilted gown. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

A taffeta mini dress at Carolina Herrera with Manolo Blahnik loafers for fall ’19. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Menswear laceless brogues by George Esquivel paired with a knit dress with lace paneling at Ryan Roche fall ’19. CREDIT: Masato Onoda/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

6. Elongated Toes

Regardless of heel height, elongated closed toes — with slightly square or pointy ends — put a quirky accent on feminine looks, especially those with longer hemlines.

Elongated toes and bright hues at Sies Marjan fall ’19. CREDIT: Sophie Sahara/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

A monochrome look with elongated boots at Rosie Assoulin fall ’19. CREDIT: PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Rachel Comey’s zip booties for fall ’19. CREDIT: Rodin Banica/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

7. Comfort Continued

Comfort brands kept up their surprising prowess on the runway, working with unexpected, underground brands on wholly unique collaborations. Ugg tapped the critically acclaimed Eckhaus Latta for a collection of heeled sheepskin mules, and Teva partnered with Telfar, Collina Strada, PH5 and Greta Constantine, letting the designers decorate the footwear to their liking.

Ugg mules at Eckhaus Latta fall ’19. CREDIT: PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Teva sandals at the PH5 presentation for fall ’19. CREDIT: George Chinsee/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Teva’s at Greta Constantine fall ’19. CREDIT: Ben Gabbe

