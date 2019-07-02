Kaia Gerber and Friends Worked the Sexy Librarian Look at Chanel’s Couture Show

Chanel called it: The librarian look is back.

Today in Paris, for her house’s haute couture show, new Chanel creative director Virginie Viard turned the city’s famous Grand Palais venue into a library, casting Kaia Gerber and friends as sexy librarians.

The majority of the shoes were flat or low of heel — appropriate to the bookish surroundings. As anyone who has worn a pair of high heels to walk the wooden floors of an old-fashioned library can attest, they don’t half make a racket.

Chanel Haute Couture, fall 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

However, in place of the house’s typical signature round-toed, two-toned pumps — as seen on the resort ’20 runway in May — these couture versions were an altogether sexier, more dramatic affair.

These were sexy librarians, after all. Best in show were the pointy white slippers with contrast black toe-caps as modeled by Kaia Gerber. They had a V-shaped split evoking the décolleté of a corset and came embellished with black bows like a man’s tuxedo. They also came in a high-heeled mule version on a handful of the looks. The shoes recalled those worn by royal courtiers in the days of Louis XIV.

Kaia Gerber, Chanel Haute Couture, fall 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Although Chanel’s Haute Couture shoes were still designed by Laurence Dacade, as are those in the Métiers d’Art collections, they were created by the Chanel-owned Massaro Paris bespoke footwear atelier.

This was the first Chanel couture show since the passing of Karl Lagerfeld.

Chanel Haute Couture, fall 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

