Karl Lagerfeld’s Most Memorable Chanel Shows Through the Years

Karl Lagerfeld overlooking the finale of his Chanel spring '19 show, set on a beach constructed inside the Grand Palais — a locale inspired by his childhood vacations. It was one of the designer's last show appearances.

Karl Lagerfeld knew how to put on a show. In his 36 years as creative director at Chanel, the German-born designer not only helped to turn the French house from a legacy brand struggling to remain relevant in the early 1980s to a multi-billion dollar brand that has been one of the most profitable luxury companies in the world.

In addition to designing and creatively merchandising Chanel’s accessories and fragrance businesses (the company’s biggest income producers), Lagerfeld was a master marketer of the brand, befriending and signing on faces like Pharrell Williams, Linda Evangelista, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Lily Rose Depp and Kaia Gerber.

Lagerfeld’s success in marketing Chanel could also be seen in the elaborate runway shows he put on, multi-million dollar extravaganzas that continued to set the benchmark for the industry, especially in the past decade as the shows traveled all over the world and gained even bigger sets.

Herewith, a look back at the Lagerfeld’s most memorable Chanel shows:

A Night at the Museum

For Chanel’s Metiers d’Art show in December, Lagerfeld brought the brand to New York, showing an Egyptian-themed collection at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

For its Metiers d’Art show in December 2018, Lagerfeld brought Chanel to New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams as model at the Chanel Metiers d’Art show in December 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Chanel Beach

For the spring ’19 collection, Lagerfeld created an actual beach inside the Grand Palais in Paris, giving models waves and real sand that they could feel between their toes as they walked barefoot.

Chanel spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A Walk in the Park

With real trees, lamp posts and a bed of leaves completely covering the floor of the Grand Palais, Chanel’s fall ’18 collection felt a lot like autumn in New York’s Central Park.

Gilded boots on a bed of leaves at Chanel fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

La Vie Chanel

Lagerfeld loved to portray a high-fashion version of quotidien life in his shows, and he did just that for Chanel’s Haute Couture fall ’18 collection.

Chanel Haute Couture fall ’18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lagerfeld at the Chanel Haute Couture fall ’18 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Chanel Philharmonic

Lagerfeld went back to his home country of Germa to hold the Metiers d’Art show at Hamburg’s Philharmonic in December 2017.

Lagerfeld in Hamburg for the Metiers d’Art show in December 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chanel Gardens

Thousands of roses were brought into the Grand Palais for the brand’s spring ’18 haute couture collection.

A rose garden for Chanel’s Haute Couture spring ’18 collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chanel Showers

An actual waterfall was constructed in the Grand Palais for Chanel’s spring ’18 runway show, which featured the season’s must-have thigh-high rainboots.

Waterfalls and rain boots at Chanel spring ’18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Paris in Paris

For Chanel’s fall ’18 haute couture show, Lagerfeld brought a mini-version of the Eiffel Tower into the Grand Palais.

A mini Eiffel Tower inside the Grand Palais. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chanel in Flight

A Chanel rocket ship actually took (a mini) blast off at the finale of Chanel’s fall ’17 show.

The Chanel spaceship at the fall ’17 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

(Grocery) Shopping for Chanel

Chanel’s fall ’14 runway show was held in a branded supermarket with Chanel-branded products, right down to the baguettes.

The Chanel supermarket for fall ’14. CREDIT: Shutterstock

