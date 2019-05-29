Influencer Shalice Noel Talks Chic Mom Style & the Sandals She’ll Be Wearing All Summer

In addition to being the mom of four, L.A.-based stylist Shalice Noel also shares her life and fashion knowledge on her eponymous blog, as well as on Instagram, where she has more than 200,000 followers.

Here, the influencer offers FN a peek insider her well-curated wardrobe.

Favorite shoe brands: “My list is probably longer than can fit on a page. My top favorites are Isabel Marant, Chloe, Hermès, Chanel and Rag & Bone.”

Most-loved styles: “My Chanel pointy-toe heels and Stuart Weitzman gray over-the-knee boots are big favorites. Also, barely-there sandals with delicate ankle ties are great for my California lifestyle. I’m addicted to anything that has a pointy-toe silhouette and lots of ties.”

Shalice Noel in a head-to-toe Vince Camuto look. CREDIT: Courtesy

Go-to weekend shoe when on mom duty: “My Golden Goose sneakers always sit by our front door. I slip them on as I run out to soccer or my daughter’s gymnastics class. They instantly upgrade any outfit I put on without much thought.”

Most fabulous pair: “Probably my Chloe Susanna ankle booties, [which are detailed with buckles and studs]. I get compliments every time I wear them.”

Shoes that will be in my rotation this summer: “Summer style should be effortless and versatile. Whether I’m running errands around town, headed to the beach with the kids or out on a date night with my husband, you’ll find me in simple, chic barely-there sandals. Little effort is needed to upgrade your summer look with these strappy sandals”

Biggest splurge: “I shocked my husband when I came home with Miu Miu pointy-toe sandals for $1,000. They were totally an investment for New York Fashion Week. I just had to have them.”

Biggest regret: “Believe it or not, my most expensive shoes were also the most painful. Those Miu Miu heels killed my feet walking around the New York streets. But I looked good.”

Trend I wish would go away: “The dad sneakers make my feet look huge, thanks to the wide feet I inherited from my German father. Also, you know those sandals with a toe-ring strap? I have to pass on those every time or else try and stretch the toe ring to fit. Same with toe rings in general — pass!”

Shalice Noel pairs a black jumpsuit with simple strappy sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy

Trend I wish would come back: “I love square-toe sandals.”

Favorite Instagram accounts for fashion inspiration: “TyLynn Nguyen, Anine Bing and Jenny Cipoletti of Margo & Me.”

Shoe shopping haunts: “I find really great shoes at The RealReal, Matches Fashion, Mytheresa, Ssense and always Nordstrom.”

Celebrity style icon: “I adore Kate Moss’ timeless style. If you could have seen my room in high school: I would clip out dozens of magazine spreads, mostly featuring Kate. She embodies the boho-chic aesthetic that isn’t overly polished but effortless, and that’s what I identify with.”

Dream collaborations: “As a shoe enthusiast, I have many. Whenever I step into Rag & Bone and look at their collection, I’m so inspired that I want to take part. I like their highly curated style — it’s tailored yet edgy — and that they don’t take themselves too seriously. I also would love to collaborate with Vince Camuto. They have such wearable and elevated casual styles; I reach for them over and over.”

