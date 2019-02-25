Bold Pumps Ruled the Streets of Milan Fashion Week Fall ’19

If Milan Fashion Week street style is any indication, the clunky “dad” shoe trend is over — and statement pumps are the new “It” show.
At the fall ’19 shows last weeks, attendees for the most part forewent comfy sneakers in favor of heels that popped.
With Fendi as one of the biggest shows on the Milan schedule, it’s no surprise that street-style photographer Jason Jean spotted many showgoers clad in footwear from the brand.
Influencer Brittany Xavier stepped out in an orange crop top and skirt from the label as she headed to its show, completing her look with a pair of salmon-colored heels.
The heels featured a chunky white architectural heel and a pointed toe.
Elsewhere, fashion editor Thérèse Hellström commanded attention in a 2nd Day jumpsuit, an Astrid Anderson coat and printed pumps by Maxine.
The bold pointy-toe pumps were emblazoned “pop tart” logo and a slim heel.
Another fashion fan chose Balenciaga kitten heels, proving that a stylish pump need not come at the sacrifice of comfort. The graffiti-print heels were at once edgy and demure.
A white Simone Rocha style with a see-through, flower-shaped heel was another standout.
Although there was no shortage of pumps on the streets of Milan, sneakers weren’t completely out of sight — several attendees were snapped wearing Tod’s snappy lifestyle trainers.
Click through the gallery to see more street-style photos of Milan Fashion Week attendees.
