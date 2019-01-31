The Best Street Style at Copenhagen Fashion Week Was All About Maximalism

When it came to street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week fall ’19, subtlety definitely wasn’t the name of the game.

Attendees wowed with bold looks as they made their way to the shows — and their shoes were just as memorable as the rest of their outfits.

One major theme, captioned by fashion photographer Jason Jean, was animal print. It seemed that no animal was off limits, with attendees rocking leopard-print coats, snake-print boots and everything in between.

One fashion week fan stepped out in Custommade boots with a red python print. The shoes had a stiletto heel and pointed toe.

Snake-print boots by Custommade. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Emily Green took to the streets in tiger-print Proenza Schouler combat boots. The boots added an unexpected pop to her look, which consisted of a beige trench coat worn over a black turtleneck dress.

Emily Green wears a trench coat with Proenza Schouler boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

A closer look at the Proenza Schouler tiger-print boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Meanwhile, Amelia Hoy selected bright-red work boots that paired with a bold rainbow-striped sweater and dark wide-legged jeans. She wore a large blanket scarf over one shoulder and carried a red satchel.

Amelia Hoy wears a multicolored sweater with Dr. Martens work boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Shoes that sparkled were trending on the streets of Copenhagen as well.

Emili Sindlev was spotted in a pink plaid, pajama-inspired set. The stylist completed her look with Balenciaga sandals that were like jewelry for the feet. The stylish sandals featured crystals in a wing-like pattern.

Emili Sindlev in Balenciaga sandals and a pajama-inspired plaid set. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Elsewhere, Babba C. Rivera turned heads in a purple Dauphinette jacket with furry trim and silver Brothers Vellies boots. The boots were sparkly silver and featured a stiletto heel. Rivera pulled her look together with a Respiro resin bag.

Babba C. Rivera wears Brother Vellies boots with a purple coat at Copenhagen Fashion Week. CREDIT: Jason Jean

A closer look at Babba C. Rivera’s boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

