This Is How Many Followers Key Fashion Influencers Gained From Paris Fashion Week

For the fashion industry’s biggest influencers, Paris Fashion Week is the Olympics of Instagram. Front row appearances, product placements, networking dinners and endless outfit changes for street style and events photo opps are all part of the typical fashion month schedule for the socially engaged — and they can pay off big time, especially at the last fashion week of the season, in fashion capital of the world.

German influencer Xenia Adonts in Paris on Sept. 28. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A well curated series of posts in the right outfits, at the right shows, surrounded by the right people not only helps influencers gain followers and engagement on their social media platforms (mainly Instagram), but that activity often translates into more business opportunities in brand partnerships, collaborations, gifting and placements. It can be a kind of self-fulfilling influencer prophecy.

But what do the Instagram numbers actually add up to — and how worthy is a single post? In an exclusive for FN, New York-based influencer marketing agency Social Studies pulled stats on what a five of fashion’s highest-profile Paris Fashion Week influencers gained during the week. Here are the results:

Camila Coelho

Camila Coelho is a 31-year-old Brazilian blogger who has more than 4 million followers on YouTube. She won big during her time at Paris Fashion Week, adding a total of 41,700 followers on Instagram.

Coelho in Paris on Sept. 25. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cindy Bruna

French model Cindy Bruna parlayed her career even further into influencer territory during Paris Fashion Week by modeling both on the runways and in street style shots. She also threw herself a high-profile birthday party on Sept. 28 that helped her to gain 35,100 followers, or a 4.4% follower growth during the week.

Model Cindy Bruna outside the Balmain show on Sept. 27 wearing a look from the brand. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Aleali May

Influencer and sneaker designer Aleali May brought in 4,700 Instagram followers in total during the week, but Sept. 24 and 25 proved to be the most lucrative, earning her 1,100 each day.

Aleali May in Paris on Sept. 30 wearing a pair of Chanel boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Caroline Daur

German influencer and actress Caroline Daur is a familiar face during fashion month, and it was again the case in Paris, where Daur earned approximately 8,500 followers.

Caroline Daur in Paris on Sept. 25. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Xenia Adonts

German influencer Xenia Adonts had 23 posts on her Instagram account during Paris Fashion Week — the most of this grouping — resulting in a gain of approximately 2,500 followers.

