Trevor Jackson of ‘Grown-ish’ Loves His Crocs Even if You Think They’re Uncool

Little known fact: “Grown-ish” star Trevor Jackson loves Crocs. He wears them to play basketball, he gets them as gifts, and he writes songs about them. But if he really had it his way, the 22-year-old actor and musician says he would go barefoot every day.

“Comfortability is a first for me, and that’s part of anything I do. In this day and age, a lot of people try hard to be accepted and wear certain brands to be cool. Whatever I’m feeling that day is how I dress. I can go from sweatpants to a suit,” said Jackson, who co-stars alongside Yara Shahidi in “Grown-ish” (a spin-off of “Black-ish”), which returned for season 2 on Jan. 2.

Trevor Jackson at the 2018 <em>GQ</em> Men of the Year Party. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jackson — who plays the role of the “woke” charismatic student Aaron Jackson in the comedy — expressed how his personal footwear choices parallel those of his fictional character. One California-based brand in particular has been his leading look.

“In season 1, there was all Vans … this pair of velvet and suede ones were fire,” he said, revealing that the label would be one of his dream collaborations.

Freeform’s “Grown-ish” stars Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson. CREDIT: Freeform/Art Streiber

Offscreen, in addition to his beloved Crocs, Chelsea boots and sneakers, especially any of Steph Curry’s Under Armour shoes, are also in heavy rotation. As a child, however, other NBA stars guided his style preferences in the basketball category.

“I used to sleep in my Allen Iverson shoes. I remember that’s all I wanted to wear. And then Kobe’s Moon shoes — I snuck those to school. My mom said I couldn’t wear them, and I put them on, stunting on all the kindergarteners,” reminisced Jackson.

And what if he could walk in anyone’s shoes for one day? It’d be one of his biggest musical influences. “Michael Jackson’s penny loafers,” he said.

