Sign up for our newsletter today!

Post Malone Gives Out Free Crocs at Fried Chicken Shop Where He Used to Work

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Post Malone, crocs, clogs, collaboration
Post Malone
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Customers at Chicken Express in Southlake, Texas, received a surprising side with their meals yesterday.

The store gave out free pairs of Post Malone’s upcoming Crocs collaboration to customers and employees. The gift was a nod to Post’s humble roots, as he worked at the North Texas chicken shop before breaking into the hip-hop realm.

While Post himself was not at the store, fans lined up at the Southlake Chicken Express to land a pair of Posty x Crocs Duet Max Clogs.

The third installment in the rapper’s ongoing Crocs collaboration has a blue and black camo pattern across the upper. The comfort shoe boasts a Velcro strap at the midfoot and heels for added stability, with ventilation holes for breathability and and an extra-soft footbed.

While fans who trekked out to Chicken Express got a pair of the clogs, they haven’t officially come out yet. The shoe releases on Crocs.com Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. ET for $59.

Posty x Crocs Duet Max Clogs, post malone crocs,
Posty x Crocs Duet Max Clogs
CREDIT: Crocs
Buy: Post Malone x Crocs Clogs $59
Buy it

In addition to partnering with Post, Crocs works with stars including Luke Combs, Zooey Deschanel and Priyanka Chopra. The Niwot, Colo.-based brand has also gained significant popularity among Generation Zers, jumping from No. 19 in the spring to No. 7 for the fall on Piper Jaffray’s semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey.

Want more?

Country Star Luke Combs + Crocs’ New Collab Comes in Camo Print With a Bottle Opener

This New Crocs Collaboration Has Glow-in-the-Dark Styles That Come With Surprises

Ruby Rose Gives Crocs an Edgy Makeover With ’90s Vibes in New Collaboration

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad