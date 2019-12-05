Post Malone Gives Out Free Crocs at Fried Chicken Shop Where He Used to Work

Customers at Chicken Express in Southlake, Texas, received a surprising side with their meals yesterday.

The store gave out free pairs of Post Malone’s upcoming Crocs collaboration to customers and employees. The gift was a nod to Post’s humble roots, as he worked at the North Texas chicken shop before breaking into the hip-hop realm.

While Post himself was not at the store, fans lined up at the Southlake Chicken Express to land a pair of Posty x Crocs Duet Max Clogs.

The third installment in the rapper’s ongoing Crocs collaboration has a blue and black camo pattern across the upper. The comfort shoe boasts a Velcro strap at the midfoot and heels for added stability, with ventilation holes for breathability and and an extra-soft footbed.

While fans who trekked out to Chicken Express got a pair of the clogs, they haven’t officially come out yet. The shoe releases on Crocs.com Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. ET for $59.

Posty x Crocs Duet Max Clogs CREDIT: Crocs

In addition to partnering with Post, Crocs works with stars including Luke Combs, Zooey Deschanel and Priyanka Chopra. The Niwot, Colo.-based brand has also gained significant popularity among Generation Zers, jumping from No. 19 in the spring to No. 7 for the fall on Piper Jaffray’s semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey.

