Rachel Zoe, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger + More Big Names Set for FN’s Women in Power LA Event

As female forces continue to break through in fashion and Hollywood at a critical time of change, FN is bringing together seven dynamic voices at its first Women in Power event in Los Angeles next month. It will take place on Nov. 6 at NeueHouse on Sunset Blvd., starting at 5:30 p.m.

Following networking and cocktails, powerhouse stylist and designer Rachel Zoe will join entrepreneur and designer Dee Ocleppo on stage for a conversation about their own personal journeys and key moments in their careers.

Zoe, who has more than 3 million Instagram followers, continues to build her fashion collection. For spring ’20, Aldo is debuting women’s shoes, handbags, kids’ footwear and leather goods with the designer.

Ocleppo debuted her eponymous handbag line in 2011, and relaunched the collection, including made-in-Italy shoes, last year. She also serves as the creative director of New York accessories brand Judith Leiber.

Another big highlight: Leading brand executives, stylists and influencers will come together for an engaging conversation about women’s empowerment and the challenges female leaders still face.

TV host, brand ambassador and online personality Tamara Dhia, who has worked with Nike, Adidas, Foot Locker and many others, will sit down with Hoka One One’s Martha Garcia, longtime Skechers executive Kathy Kartalis, celebrity stylist and Amanu founder Anita Patrickson and Birdies co-founder Bianca Gates.

