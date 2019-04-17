How to Watch Kanye West’s Coachella Easter Sunday Service Live Stream Free

Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” gospel series has become a celebrity hot spot in recent months — and this weekend, everyone will be able to get in on the action.

Fans of the Yeezy designer can head to YouTube to catch a live stream of the service, kicking off at 12 p.m. ET from Coachella in the California desert. (The Weekend 1 concert performances at Coachella was fully live streamed on the video platform, and weekend 2 will also be accessible to those at home via YouTube.)

As has been previously reported, the 41-year-old’s Sunday Service will be open to all Coachella festivalgoers, free of charge to anyone with a ticket. The performance will be held on “the Mountain,” a hillside at the festival campgrounds.

Celebrities aplenty are expected to pour in for the Easter Sunday services, with stars such as Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, Courtney Love and Diplo having made their way out for West’s services in Los Angeles.

Of course, members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are expected to be on hand as well; West’s wife Kim Kardashian often films their 5-year-old daughter, North, singing alongside the choir at the weekly services. The couple was not present for the first weekend of the music festival. Instead, the family stayed in Los Angeles for niece True Thompson’s first birthday party.

