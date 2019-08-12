Two Ten Selects Joe Ouaknine of Titan Industries to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

The Two Ten Footwear Foundation has announced that Joe Ouaknine, the co-founder and chairman of Titan Industries, will receive the 2019 Bob Campbell Lifetime Achievement Award.

The honor, which is presented every five years, celebrates those who have made an impact on both Two Ten and the U.S. footwear industry itself. Ouaknine will receive the award at the organization’s 80th annual gala, which will be chaired by Shoe Carnival’s Cliff Sifford and held at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Dec. 4.

“Joe is being recognized for his extraordinary philanthropic achievements that have made a meaningful difference for Two Ten and for our industry. His passion for raising funds to help our colleagues who are struggling is truly remarkable, and we are thankful for all of the work he does on our behalf,” David DiPasquale, interim president of Two Ten, said in a statement.

The news was announced at Two Ten’s Gala Kick-Off Party in New York City last week.

Ouaknine, who has been a Two Ten board member for over a decade, was also honored back 2013 with the A.A. Bloom Award, named after the late founder of the charitable organization. And Titan Industries executive also has served as the chairman of the annual dinner’s solicitations committee for a number of years.

Aside from Ouaknine’s philanthropic efforts with Two Ten, his company continues to expand its fashion business. Titan Industries recently added two labels for spring ’20 to its list of owned and licensed brands: Zac Zac Posen and Rampage. Other labels on its roster include Badgley Mischka, Jewel Badgley Mischka and Splendid.

