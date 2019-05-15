Selena Gomez Says Social Media ‘Scares’ Her

Selena Gomez is opening up about the negative side effects of social media. The singer and actress, who has 150 million followers on Instagram, said it has been “dangerous” and “really terrible” for her generation, during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Wednesday.

“I think it’s pretty impossible to make it safe at this point,” she said. “It just scares me, that’s all. I see these young girls. … They are devastated, dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice. It can be great in moments, but I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it and when you shouldn’t.”

Gomez did say she is grateful for the platform and uses it with it intention to post things she is passionate about. As an ambassador for Puma, for example, she has used that opportunity to promote her campaigns with the company on social media.

“The whole point is to take the focus away from me; it’s about what I believe in and what I choose to do with the platform I’m given. It’s much bigger than me, and it’s much bigger than Puma — it’s about how you feel,” she told FN in exclusive interview on the partnership. “The whole point of my line is for any woman who dresses up in athleticwear to feel strong and beautiful.”

The 26-year-old star is at the Cannes Film Festival for the event’s opening-night movie, “The Died Don’t Die,” which premiered on Tuesday. There, she wore a custom blush set from Louis Vuitton with a bustier and matching quilted skirt paired with Jimmy Choo sandals.

Selena Gomez poses in a Louis Vuitton set and Jimmy Choo heels at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of ‘The Dead Don’t Die.’ CREDIT: Shutterstock

And today, she continued with the monochromatic trend, sporting a navy ensemble by Chanel.

Selena Gomez at “The Dead Don’t Die” photo call during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival wearing Chanel. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

