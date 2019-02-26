Former Fairchild Fashion Media Director Patrick McCarthy Dead at 67

Patrick McCarthy attends the Council of Fashion Designers of America's 2006 Fashion Awards at the New York Public Library.

Patrick McCarthy, who served for decades as an executive at Fairchild Fashion Media, died Sunday. He was 67.

McCarthy worked for Fairchild as chairman and editorial director until 2010. Then owned by Condé Nast, Fairchild is parent company to publications including FN and WWD. Fairchild Fashion Media is owned by Penske Media Corp., which purchased it in 2014.

In his role, McCarthy largely was responsible for overseeing W magazine, now part of Condé Nast. He worked with the publication since its 1993 launch and served in various capacities at Fairchild for decades, beginning and ending his publishing career at the company.

Born in Dedham, Mass., McCarthy attended Stanford University’s journalism school before getting a job at Fairchild’s news division, Financial News Service in the 1970s. He worked in various roles as a writer — including some fashion coverage — before being appointed as WWD’s London bureau chief by publishing legend John B. Fairchild, then editorial director and publisher of the daily publication.

After a stint as Paris bureau chief for WWD, McCarthy served as its European director. He returned to New York upon being named editor of the newspaper.

When Fairchild retired in 1997, he selected McCarthy as his successor in the roles of chairman and editorial director.

