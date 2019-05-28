FDRA President and CEO Matt Priest Talks About Tariffs, Finding Shoe Talent and Diversity

On the issue of trade, what is the next big push for the FDRA?

MP: “The administration is engaged in a number of bilateral agreements. We’re on advisory committees that help [steer] government on what they should pursue, so we’ll be involved in that. We always beat the drum on tariff elimination, and we’re part of a coalition trying to get footwear added to the Generalized System of Preferences, a program that Congress unilaterally allows countries to ship products to the U.S. duty-free. These are lesser-developed countries such as Cambodia. Right now, apparel and footwear are prohibited, so we’re pushing to have footwear added. It won’t be a huge impact, but it’s another tool in the toolbox.”

How can the FDRA work with companies to promote more diversity in their workforce?

MP: “I’m friends with D’Wayne Edwards, founder of Pensole Design Academy. One morning, I was running by the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington and realized they had this amazing space where we could convene an African American footwear forum to talk about these issues. D’Wayne loved the idea. FDRA raised the funds to support the event, which will be held twice a year, while D’Wayne came up with speakers and content.”

As unemployment continues to hit an all- time low, in what ways can retailers lure employees?

MP: “For younger people, retail is a face-to-face social exercise. It’s about customer service, engagement and relationship building, particularly at the independent level. I’m not very optimistic about the social skills of those who are always looking at their phones and putting something on social media.”

What can FDRA do to get more constituents involved?

MP: “Usually it takes a crisis. I liken us to your local gym. Some people come every day and use the nutritionist, sauna, work out and shower, while a few of Trump’s China tariffs [inspired] others to participate. During the last year of the Obama administration, we were working on a timetable [regarding TPP] since candidate Trump was anti- trade and Secretary Clinton was moving toward it. We felt time was short for those of us who believe in trade liberalization. We created an online letter that individuals could send to their representatives on the Hill asking them to consider TPP and blasted it out to our full database.”

Where can the next generation of shoe talent find the most opportunities?

MP: “For me, it’s the golden era of footwear development, with more [young] people interested in that side of the business. The athletic industry doesn’t have any problem attracting people. However, I think the opportunities are becoming fewer with the issue of consolidation, so if you want to design and break in, there are less doors to knock on.”

