Martha Stewart’s Talks About Her New Shoe Line With Payless and More

Decades before Martha Stewart stepped into the footwear industry with the fall ’18 launch of signature collections with Aerosoles and Payless, her mother warned her of the dangers of wearing shoes that hurt. “Comfort is the most important [thing],” Stewart recalled her saying, and she’s embraced that advice while bringing her design sense to the footwear market.

While she favors silhouettes that give her some height, Stewart shies away from stilettos, preferring the platform wedge she created for Aerosoles. “I like being tall and can walk in [them],” said Stewart.

Meanwhile, her Martha Everyday line for Payless includes eveningwear options, including a series of heels with adjustable straps. The model-turned-businesswoman emphasized that she’s committed to creating shoes that are affordable as well as trend-right. “Price means a lot to me,” she explained. “I believe in dressing in comfortable, well-made, stylish [looks] but not spending thousands of dollars on each piece. I don’t want to be beholden to my closet. I’d rather spend it on a vacation, education or buying a tree.”

Here, Stewart sounds off on her favorite vacation spot to dessert.

Martha Stewart’s collection with Payless. CREDIT: Courtesy of Payless

CELEBRITY I’D LIKE TO DINE WITH

“Rami Malek. He looks like a smart, good guy.”

BEST BIRTHDAY GIFT EVER

“A string of gold pearls from a boyfriend.”

DECADENT DESSERT I LIKE TO MAKE

“Pavlovas with lots of whipped cream and passion fruit.”

MOST EXOTIC PLACE I’VE BEEN

“A vacation to the southwest corner of Tasmania.”

STYLE ICON

“Virgil Abloh. He’s elegant and expressive.”

FAVORITE FLOWER IN MY GARDEN

“Whatever is in bloom. Now it’s orchids.”

