Kurt Geiger Kicks Off London Fashion Week With Susie Bubble Campaign

Kurt Geiger is kicking off London Fashion Week with new ads featuring British style blogger Susie Lau, who’s best known as Susie Bubble.
Lau is the latest face to front the British retailer’s “Colorful Characters” campaign which debuted last year around the time Kurt Geiger relaunched in the U.S. market.
The British retailer is hosting a brunch at Annabel’s in Mayfair today to celebrate the new ads, which feature Lau sporting the brand’s Iris glitter sneaker. In the campaign, she also wears a “double bag” look, including a candy cane, pink striped Kensington shoulder bag and neon orange mini Mayfair style. (The Kensington is an update of Kurt Geiger’s best-selling Rainbow version, which had a waitlist of over 1,000 people last summer.)
Unleashing “Characterful Style” in @kurtgeiger ‘s new campaign which I had a LOT of fun being a part of. Namely because I got to be meeeeee with super winged eyeliner No, I ain’t chic but I am defo unapologetically characterful 🤣😂😝 See slide three for two left feet distracted by pink glitter ✨✨✨ Also it’s the first day of LFW and I’m taking over @kurtgeiger ‘s Instagram ➡️➡️➡️
Lau is a key part of Kurt Geiger’s efforts to bring the brand to the forefront through its digitally focused global campaign — its biggest advertising effort to date.
Last year, an eclectic group of British characters starred in the campaign, including veteran actress Joan Collins, eccentric designer Zandra Rhodes, models Alex Wek, Alice Dellal and Reece King, among others. (For more on Collins, see sidebar.)
“We wanted the message to be about inclusivity,” said Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, Kurt Geiger’s longtime chief creative officer. “Although everyone is British, we celebrated diversity, with people of all different skin colors and at every age. In fashion, there’s no age limit.”