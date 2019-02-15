Kurt Geiger Kicks Off London Fashion Week With Susie Bubble Campaign

British blogger Susie Bubble uses her phone in between London Fashion Week's spring '17 shows.

Kurt Geiger is kicking off London Fashion Week with new ads featuring British style blogger Susie Lau, who’s best known as Susie Bubble.

Lau is the latest face to front the British retailer’s “Colorful Characters” campaign which debuted last year around the time Kurt Geiger relaunched in the U.S. market.

The British retailer is hosting a brunch at Annabel’s in Mayfair today to celebrate the new ads, which feature Lau sporting the brand’s Iris glitter sneaker. In the campaign, she also wears a “double bag” look, including a candy cane, pink striped Kensington shoulder bag and neon orange mini Mayfair style. (The Kensington is an update of Kurt Geiger’s best-selling Rainbow version, which had a waitlist of over 1,000 people last summer.)

Lau is a key part of Kurt Geiger’s efforts to bring the brand to the forefront through its digitally focused global campaign — its biggest advertising effort to date.

Last year, an eclectic group of British characters starred in the campaign, including veteran actress Joan Collins, eccentric designer Zandra Rhodes, models Alex Wek, Alice Dellal and Reece King, among others. (For more on Collins, see sidebar.)

“We wanted the message to be about inclusivity,” said Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, Kurt Geiger’s longtime chief creative officer. “Although everyone is British, we celebrated diversity, with people of all different skin colors and at every age. In fashion, there’s no age limit.”