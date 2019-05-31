Exclusive: Katy Perry Opens Up About ‘Crappy’ Feelings

Katy Perry keeps a busy schedule.

Between creating new music — she released her first solo single in two years today — judging “American Idol” and throwing her support behind political and social causes, it’s hard to imagine the multihyphenate entertainer ever slows down.

But don’t mistake her for a 24/7 superwoman. The singer told FN she’s embracing the idea that women may actually feel more empowered if they lose the cape every now and then.

“I think we had to do this ‘women are strong’ thing for such a long time to make [things] more equal [with men],” Perry told FN. “But, I think it’s OK if women are vulnerable and if they’re tired. It’s OK if they need to take care of themselves or if they just ‘can’t even.’”

In other words, “women don’t have to be super heroes [all the time].”

“It’s really important that women can feel all the feelings — even the ones that are crappy,” she added.

Katy Perry wearing sandals from her own collection at “Good Morning America” on May 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In that same vein, the lyrics of Perry’s new single “Never Really Over” are very candid thoughts of a person dealing with the raw — perhaps “crappy” — emotions of an on-again-off-again relationship. Perry sings:

“I guess I could try hypnotherapy

I gotta rewire this brain

‘Cause I can’t even go on the internet

Without even checking your name”

Perry — whose public feud with fellow singer Taylor Swift was well documented before the pair agreed to squash it last year — also told FN she’d like to see more women uplifting one another, suggesting that a lack of female-to-female support is a significant barrier to women’s empowerment.

“There should be more compassion between all females and [more of] females helping [each other] out and looking out for them and lifting them up rather than judging them or canceling them or gossiping about them,” she said.

Katy Perry in 2017 launched her eponymous footwear line in partnership with Global Brands Group. The line is an affordable take on the star’s bold signature style. The latest range includes personality pieces such as the Erinn, a crystal-studded watermelon pump, and the Forget Me Not, a flat white sandal with daisy detailing at the toe.

In this exclusive video, FN takes you behind the scenes with Katy Perry.