Jessica Simpson Welcomes Baby Girl — Her Best Quotes About Motherhood

Jessica Simpson welcomed her third child with husband Eric Johnson this week. Simpson shared the news of the birth of Birdie Mae Johnson on her Instagram Wednesday with a sweet image of the infant holding on to the hand of her 6-year-old daughter, Maxwell.

As a footwear designer and the first-ever recipient of the FFANY Fashion Icon award, Simpson knows the struggle of finding the balance between work and home life. Below are a few of her best quotes on raising a family:

On Her Home Shoe Style:

Shoe trends are very important. I’m always about being on stilts and having a little lace. I’m normally in sweats. I’ll wear some sweatpants and have heels on.” — 10/26/16

On Celebrating the Holidays:

“I love Halloween, and I love traditions. Since I have had my kids, I’ve hosted a Halloween party for all of my friends and their families. It’s amazing to watch the group multiply as more little ones are added to the mix each year. And I love seeing them all express themselves through their costumes.” — 10/31/17

On Balancing Work and Life:

“I don’t like to set big resolutions. I find that what works best for me is to set small goals. I actually learned it from Weight Watchers. If you set a small goal each week or month, you can pretty easily achieve it and then feel empowered to achieve the next goal.” — 2/18/14

On Taking Inspo From Her Children:

“When Maxwell was born, I started to focus more on tiny sizes. I knew we needed to design shoes for babies. The baby collection reflects my personal style and love of shoes. Maxwell has a great clothing collection, so I wanted to create perfect shoes to match. She inspires me every day, and I can’t wait until she starts telling me what she wants to wear.” — 2/18/13

On a Family’s Love and Support:

“I feel the most beautiful when I am at home, with my family in my cut-off jean shorts and a T-shirt. I am really a homebody, and when I am around the people who I know love and support me through everything, I feel content, and that makes me feel beautiful.” — 10/9/2018

On the Most Important Project:

“My most important project is always though being a mom and a wife. My kids are 5 and 6 now, and being their mom and Eric [Johnson’s] wife are the best parts of my life. And my most current project, of course, is growing the baby in my belly. We can’t wait to meet her.” — 10/9/2018

