Athletic Footwear Pioneer Jerry Turner Dead at 84

Jerry Turner, who dramatically transformed the athletic business during his 60-year career, died today in Los Angeles. He was 84 and passed away in his sleep.

The founder of American Sporting Goods Corp., who had a tireless work ethic, made huge contributions in both business and product innovation. He led Brooks in the 1960s and 1970s, helping turn the brand into a recognizable name and a major player.

Peers credit Turner with inventing the stability running category and introduced the first Brooks shoe to use EVA material in 1975. Two years later, the executive launched the varus wedge, which helped runners who grappled with overpronation.

After his stint at Brooks, Turner launched American Sporting Goods, which developed the Turntec running shoe brand of and Nevados hiking line. Later, the company acquired the Avia, And1, and Ryka brands.

The executive was inducted into the FN Hall of Fame in 1993.

In 2011, Turner sold ASG to Caleres, which was then known as Brown Shoe Co. “The sale proposition [of a company] is always a long arduous task,” Turner told FN at the time. “Frankly, by the time the thing is done, everyone on both sides in any transaction is just damn happy it’s done. The biggest thing [I did to celebrate] was just get a good night’s sleep.”

While the executive stayed on the sidelines for a few years, he emerged from retirement in 2017 to launch Turner Footwear, a performance footwear company with the tagline “Legends Evolve.”

Turner is survived by his wife, Margaret Oung, his former wife Jo-Ellen Turner and three children as well as a stepdaughter and six grandchildren.