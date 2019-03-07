Hugh Jackman Named Brand Ambassador for This Iconic Aussie Brand

Hugh Jackman is taking on a new role, but this time it’s not in front of the camera or on stage. He is has been named brand ambassador for R .M. Williams boots, where he will become the face of its newest campaign.

Jackman is not new to R. M. Williams. Back in 2015 he became a private investor in the firm.

Now in his new role as Craftsman ambassador, announced at the brand’s Australian workshop in Adelaide, he becomes the spokesperson for the boots, handcrafted since 1932.

The relationship will see Jackman take the lead in the brand’s new global campaign, “Undeniable Character,” set to launch in the coming months, and play a pivotal role in taking the iconic R. M. Williams Craftsman boots to new global audiences.

When asked about his latest role, Jackman said, “R.M.’s have been a part of my life across the entire journey, from my early stage days to where I am today. It’s an honor to be a part of the R. M. Williams family and to wear the brand’s iconic craftsman boot for the campaign.”

R. M. Williams’ campaign will bring to life the quality of the brand through the stories of the boots and their wearers. According to the company, someone with undeniable character has grit, tenacity, determination and a pioneering spirit just like the company’s founder R. M. Williams and Jackman.

R.M. Williams’ chief marketing officer, Mat Hayward said, “’Undeniable Character’ goes to the heart of the R. M. Williams brand — the grit, the hard work and the tenacity that went in to creating the best boots in the world — the Craftsman range. For us, Hugh is the perfect embodiment of ‘Undeniable Character’ and what it means as a brand, and we’re thrilled to share that story with the world.”

