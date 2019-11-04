FN Power List 2019: The Tastemakers

They don’t just take top billing in entertainment venues and sports arenas. They’re also making statements on the fashion landscape.

Below, FN recognize the tastemakers.

See who else made the FN Power List 2019:

• The Dramatic Makeover

• The Independents

• The Tastemakers

• The Dynasties

• On the Rise

• The Guiding Forces

• The Conversation Starters

• The Design Stars

• The Retail Innovators

• The Shoe Dogs

• The Business Titans

• The Influentials

Sarah Jessica Parker, 54

President, SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker

In 2019, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker opened its first standalone boutique in Canada at the West Edmonton Mall, along with a shop at the Mall of America in Minnesota. The actress’ brand also launched an e-commerce site. Parker remained focused on charitable acts as well, donating 5,000 pairs of shoes to benefit the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas.

Key Exec: George Malkemus

Kanye West, 42

Designer, Yeezy

West’s Adidas Yeezy collab is as hot as ever — reportedly on pace to top $1.5 billion in sales for 2019. This summer, the musician-turned-mogul’s brand restocked some of its buzziest styles. Fans are also anticipating the launch of the debut Yeezy basketball sneaker.

Pharrell Williams, 46

Singer, Songwriter & Designer, Pharrell Williams

Williams has kept busy promoting his own lines plus collaborations. His Billionaire Boys Club launched two contrasting colorway styles (green and blue) of Adidas’ NMD Hu. Directly with Adidas, Williams collaborated on the Human Race NMDs in four colorways, as well as on a female empowerment and women’s rights campaign called “Now Is Her Time.” Williams also collaborated with Chanel on sunglasses, sweatshirts and low-top tennis sneakers.

Serena Williams, 38

Nike Athlete; Founder, Serena Ventures

The tennis ace-turned-designer is working with Nike to form a team of emerging talent to create a range of Serena-inspired footwear and apparel through 2020. Designers from institutions like Harlem’s Fashion row are being invited to the Swoosh’s NYC headquarters for workshopping and projects, culminating with a few earning apprenticeships at Nike’s World HQ. Away from the Swoosh, Williams hosted her first runway show at New York Fashion Week for DTC label S by Serena, and she serves on the board of Poshmark.