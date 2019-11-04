FN Power List 2019: Influentials, Star Stylists, Power Couples + Sneaker Influencers

They are the ultimate kings and queens of clout.

The Sneaker Influencers

Chris Brickley

Trainers typically aren’t influencers, but don’t tell that to this NBA skills coach, who landed a deal with Puma and delivered a collab between the brand and his apparel label, Color Blind.

Mike “Upscale Vandal” Camargo

Although not signed to a brand, Camargo worked with Puma often throughout the year, including conceptualizing a campaign to bring coolness and edge to its Motorsport racing line.

Tamara Dhia

The E! News correspondent further cemented her position as a female force in footwear with appearances on NTWRK and through an engaged audience on her own social media platforms.

Melody Ehsani

The former Reebok collaborator joined forces with a different label, Jordan Brand, to deliver a bold and sought-after take on the Air Jordan 1 as part of its “Fearless Ones” collection.

John Elliott

Although he collaborated with others, the designer’s biggest moment was the Nike LeBron Icon release, a high-end silhouette that effortlessly blended fashion and function.

Aleali May

After collaborating on multiple Air Jordan 1s, the model and stylist switched gears for the March release of her Air Jordan 6 dressed in millennial pink.

Ray Polanco Jr.

The social media influencer has leveraged his platforms to grab Foot Locker spots, most recently “The Drop” weekly Instagram programming, and launch his own shoe with Converse.

Nigel Sylvester

The BMX legend parlayed Jordan Brand campaigns and daring social media videos — always wearing the hottest sneakers out — into a modeling career, signing with DNA Model Management last month.

The Power Couples

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

The duo has caused much buzz on red carpets together this year, including at the CFDA Awards, Met Gala and Academy Awards.

Tommy Hilfiger & Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger

The two are both making moves in fashion: Tommy with his eponymous label and Dee with her budding shoe and handbag line.

Brad Goreski & Gary Janetti

Theyʼre social media sensations, and stylist Goreski and TV writer Janetti will head to HBO Max in a new lifestyle follow-doc series.

Derek Blasberg & Nick Brown

Blasberg, as YouTubeʼs fashion and beauty director, and Brown, who sits on the board of Everlane, Good American, Universal Standard and is the managing partner of venture capital firm Imaginary, are power players in the industry.

Rachel Zoe & Rodger Berman

The co-CEOs of Rachel Zoe Inc. are pushing their fashion business to the next level by launching shoes, handbags and kidsʼ footwear with help from Aldo Group for spring ʼ20.

Justin & Hailey Bieber

The newlyweds continue to make headlines and have appeared on the cover of Vogue together, as well as in Calvin Kleinʼs CK50 collection ad campaign.

The Star Stylists

Kollin Carter

As Cardi Bʼs stylist, Carter continuously pushes the fashion envelope for the rapper.

Mimi Cuttrell

Sheʼs the woman responsible for Gigi and Bella Hadidʼs impressive street style looks, along with Priyanka Chopra and Dove Cameron.

Jamie Mizrahi

Katy Perry, Jessica Alba and Nicole Richieʼs stylist has expanded her business with the launch of The Kit Undergarments in October, co-founded by Simone Harouche.

Anita Patrickson

When sheʼs not styling for Julianne Hough, Patrickson heads Los Angeles-based Amanu, the made-to-order sandal company.

Law Roach

Heʼs made a name for himself outside of dressing clients, such as Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross and Ariana Grande, most recently working on the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya collaboration collection for fall ʼ19.

Karla Welch

The celebrity stylist, whose client roster includes Justin Bieber, Olivia Wilde and Sarah Paulson, continuously raises awareness for social issues, such as gun control, pro-choice rights and more.

Kate Young

Outside of working with Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner, Young has collaborated with brands including Puma and Sorel.

The Influentials

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Iris Apfel, Cardi B, J Balvin, Odell Beckham Jr., The Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Stephen Curry, Cara Delevingne, Billie Eilish, Roger Federer, Chiara Ferragni, Lady Gaga, Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Lewis Hamilton, James Harden, Winnie Harlow, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kawhi Leonard, Post Malone, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Naomi Osaka, Olivia Palermo, Katy Perry, Travis Scott, Maria Sharapova, Pusha T, PJ Tucker, Wale, Kim Kardashian West, Russell Westbrook, Zion Williamson and Zendaya.