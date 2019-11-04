FN Power List 2019: The Shoe Dynasties

Working alongside relatives isn’t easy but these four families have defined the footwear business generation after generation.

Below, FN recognizes the shoe dynasties.

Bruce Cagner, 73; Evan Cagner, 46

Chairman; CEO & President, Synclaire Brands

The father-and-son kids’ powerhouse added the Jessica Simpson license to their portfolio this year. The company’s e-commerce site, KidsShoes.com, continues to grow and will soon release a feature to digitally measure a child’s foot and match the size back to inventory. Synclaire also purchased Skicks.com, featuring college licensed footwear, and MyChooze.com, which lets kids mix and match footwear.

Massimo Ferragamo, 62

Chairman, Ferragamo USA

Scion of the Salvatore Ferragamo luxury shoes and goods dynasty, Massimo Ferragamo is taking the family business into the future. In 2019, the company adopted a supplier code of conduct, which sets ethical principles and behavioral guidelines consistent with its ethical standards. The brand also implemented a diversity and inclusion policy to be applied internally and when working with other parties. Currently, a section of the “Sustainable Thinking” exhibition at the Museo Salvatore Ferragamo is also dedicated to diversity, running through March. As of June 30, the Salvatore Ferragamo Group reported revenues of $786 million, up 4.6% at current exchange.

Key Execs: Micaela Le Divelec Lemmi, Paul Andrew

Thomas Florsheim Jr., 61; John Florsheim, 56

Chairman & CEO; President & COO, Weyco Group Inc.

So far this year, the Florsheims have led the company to post a 3% rise in sales and 22% jump in earnings, thanks to health with the eponymous Florsheim and Bogs brands. The firm also debuted a design studio at its corporate headquarters. On the product front, a capsule collection with Zappos launches in December, detailed with reflective materials evoking Florsheim neon signs from the 1930s. New hires include a head of Florsheim Australia and GM for Florsheim Asia-Pacific.

Key Execs: Kevin Schiff, Dustin Combs

Michael Muskat, 72; Rick Muskat, 68

President; EVP & COO, Deer Stags Concepts Inc.

Deer Stags saw accelerated sales growth, with online purchases emerging as a stand out category. The Muskats plan to use data analysis to help shape future business decisions, including a relaunch of a new branded DeerStags.com site and a focus on digital marketing.

Key Execs: Mark Higgins, Jake Muskat, Sharon Dippel, Cesar Greco