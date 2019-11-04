FN Power List 2019: The Retail Innovators

Unconventional in their approaches, this powerful group of retailers redefines the idea of what it means to sell shoes.

Here are the most innovative retailers.

Manish Chandra, 52

Co-Founder & CEO, Poshmark

Though the resale market- place opted to delay its IPO filing until 2020, it still had plenty of wins. Tennis phenom Serena Williams joined its board in February, and the site hit the elusive unicorn status in the spring with a reported $1.25 billion valuation. It also entered the home goods market and has racked up 50 million registered users.

Key Exec: Tracy Sun

Eva Chen, 40

Director of Fashion Partnerships, Instagram

Instagram has fashion in its roots, and Chen is still the influencer who can effortlessly bridge the gap between fashion and technology. When she puts on a brand’s shoes, they’re going to be noticed. Chen, a book author and former magazine editor, inspires and motivates fashion companies and designers, as well as the average consumer, to show off what they love in compelling ways online.

Scott Cutler, 50; Josh Luber, 41

CEO; Co-Founder, StockX

When StockX named Cutler CEO in June, the “stock market of things” also revealed it received $110 million in Series C funding. Since then, it added its first CMO (Deena Bahri), opened its fifth authentication center in Eindhoven, Netherlands, and launched a new vertical: Collectibles.

Fiona Greiner, 53; Tom Athron, 48

CFO; COO, MatchesFashion

MatchesFashion is on the hunt for a new CEO after Ulric Jerome’s departure earlier this year, with Greiner and Athron leading in the interim. Amid the search, the e-tailer launched its first brand campaign in September, starring Cindy Turlington.

Jennifer Hyman, 39

CEO, Rent the Runway

Under Hyman, the fashion and logistics pioneer has continuously shown there’s an appetite in the market for clothing and accessory rentals (it has more than 76 million subscribers). The company received a $125 million capital infusion from several investment firms in March, and has a value of over $1 billion — showing that the fashion-share market is strong, so strong that Rent the Runway opened a San Francisco flagship store in May.

Key Exec: Maureen Sullivan

Michael Mente, 39; Mike Karanikolas, 41

Co-CEOs & Co-Founders, Revolve

Under both their leadership, the Los-Angeles based retailer, known for connecting with millennial and Gen-Z consum- ers through social media and influencer marketing, went public in June. In its first day of trading, Revolve’s share price rose nearly 90% above its IPO of $18.

José Neves, 45

Founder & CEO, Farfetch

The Portuguese entrepreneur briefly entered the billionaire ranks when fashion unicorn Farfetch reached a share price of $24.50 in February. The company has also had a tumultuous few months on the stock market, marked by its ambitious $675 million purchase of Off White-owned New Guards Group.

James Reinhart, 40

Co-Founder & CE0, ThredUp

The new darling of the fashion industry inked partnerships with Macy’s, JCPenney and Burberry, and raised $175 mil- lion in venture capital in August, bringing its total funding to over $306 million. On its own site, ThredUp continues to attract new customers: The startup is on pace to process 100 million items by year’s end.

Key Execs: Anthony Marino, Allison Hopkins, Karen Clark

Julie Wainwright, 62

Founder & CEO, TheRealReal

Wainwright’s firm proved to critics that the fast- growing consignment sector is here

to stay when it became the first re-saler to go public in June, raising $300 million. In the most recent quarter, sales popped 51% to $71 million. With three stores and 11 con-

eclipse their department store counterparts.

Marc Jacobs, 56

Co-founder & Creative Director, Marc Jacobs International

Thirty-three years after founding his eponymous label, Marc Jacobs received MTV’s first Fashion Trailblazer Award — a fitting honor considering he has worked with musicians like Lady Gaga, Missy Elliot, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj. For next spring, Jacobs will release a collection marked by his signature whimsy and clomping platforms.

signment offices, growth for international and brick-and- mortar are future objectives. Key Execs: Rati Levesque, Fredrik Bjork