FN Power List 2019: A Dramatic Makeover

FN’s annual list of footwear’s most influential executives, retailers, designers and other key players gets a dramatic makeover.

2019’s most dynamic leaders, including rising designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, Dick’s Sporting Goods chief Ed Stack and superstar songstress-turned-designer Rihanna, led critical conversations about diversity, sustainability and burning social issues such as gun control.

Business stars like ABG’s Jamie Salter and Nick Woodhouse broke the rules, redefining the M&A market. The retailer innovators, including Revolve and the Real Real, fueled fashion IPOs and proved that their innovative business models have staying power. During a huge time challenge across the industry, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus opened major new flagships in New York, a market that has seen major impact from the so-called retail apocalypse.

In the design realm, Manolo Blahnik generated buzz when he and his niece and CEO Kristina Blahnik took back control of the American business, while rising stars like Amina Muaddi are making serious waves.

One thing is clear: change is good, continuous and driving the industry in the right direction.

See who else made the FN Power List 2019:

• The Independents

• The Tastemakers

• The Dynasties

• On the Rise

• The Guiding Forces

• The Conversation Starters

• The Design Stars

• The Retail Innovators

• The Shoe Dogs

• The Business Titans

• The Influentials