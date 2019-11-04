Sign up for our newsletter today!

FN Power List 2019: A Dramatic Makeover

By FN Staff
FN Staff

FN Staff

More Stories By FN

View All
Eva Chen, Kerby-Jean Raymond, Manolo Blahnik, Jamie Salter, power list
(L-R): Eva Chen, Kerby-Jean Raymond, Manolo Blahnik and Jamie Salter.

FN’s annual list of footwear’s most influential executives, retailers, designers and other key players gets a dramatic makeover.

2019’s most dynamic leaders, including rising designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, Dick’s Sporting Goods chief Ed Stack and superstar songstress-turned-designer Rihanna, led critical conversations about diversity, sustainability and burning social issues such as gun control.

Business stars like ABG’s Jamie Salter and Nick Woodhouse broke the rules, redefining the M&A market. The retailer innovators, including Revolve and the Real Real, fueled fashion IPOs and proved that their innovative business models have staying power. During a huge time challenge across the industry, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus opened major new flagships in New York, a market that has seen major impact from the so-called retail apocalypse.

In the design realm, Manolo Blahnik generated buzz when he and his niece and CEO Kristina Blahnik took back control of the American business, while rising stars like Amina Muaddi are making serious waves.

One thing is clear: change is good, continuous and driving the industry in the right direction.

See who else made the FN Power List 2019:
The Independents
The Tastemakers
The Dynasties
On the Rise
The Guiding Forces
The Conversation Starters
The Design Stars
The Retail Innovators
The Shoe Dogs
The Business Titans
The Influentials

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad