FN Power List 2019: The Establishment

In a world dominated by shifting tastes and splashy new technology, these in-the-trenches power brokers prove that a steady hand pays off.

Here are the the most established players.

Glenn Barrett, 65

Founder & CEO, Ortholite

Barrett and team are aggressively putting the focus on eco-friendly products with the launch of Hybrid, a patent-pending insole formula that blends 5% recycled rubber and 15% production waste foam. The insoles are used in over 250 shoe brands.

Alison Bergen, 37

CEO, Aerosoles

Following a challenging few years, Bergen has strong

goals for the brand’s relaunch, including doubling business within three years through wholesale partnerships, becoming relevant to a wider audience and beefing up its global supply chain. Aerosoles, now owned by Alden Global Capital, opened a pop-up store in Grand Central Terminal in October.

Key Execs: Mirco Scoccia, Jenny Dwork, Mike Shirey

Steen Borgholm, 45

CEO, Ecco Sko A/S

Coming off record revenues for 2018, the company continues to elevate the consumer ex- perience with its new upscale Prime store format, inspired by the colors and materials of the Danish countryside. A location in Miami bowed in June, with two more U.S. sites slated for 2020 in Westchester, N.Y. and San Francisco.

Key Execs: Michael Krol, Panos Mytaros, Dave Quel

Ezra Dabah, 66

CEO, Nina Footwear Corp.

Nina has expanded outside of its popular special-occasion

category with Daybreaks, a new direct-to-consumer vegan footwear brand. The line, which debuted for spring ’19, is accessibly priced, ranging from $40-$80. Nina’s kids’ and handbag collections continue to excel.

Key Execs: Nina Miner, Flori Silverstein, Dennis O’Keefe

Bob Dennis, 65

Chairman, CEO & President, Genesco Inc.

Even with two executive powers no longer in the mix (Johnston & Murphy’s Jonathan

Caplan retired in June and Jim Estepa in 2018), Genesco continued to remain relevant with young shoppers. After solid back-to-school momentum at Journeys, Johnston & Murphy and Schuh, the firm boosted its fiscal year outlook.

Key Exec: Mario Gallione

Jim Fox , 51

CEO, Dansko

Under Fox, the brand extended its core clog category with the LT Pro, a lighter-weight duty style, and increased the num-ber of its waterproof looks. The firm continues to connect with consumers with its “Embrace Your Journey” storytelling platform, celebrating the experiences of women wearing Dansko through Instagram.

Key Execs: Kitty Bollinger, Sal Agati, Mimi Curry

Bob Goldman, 77

CEO, Chinese Laundry

Driven by collaborations, the company feted its latest “attainable luxury” 42 Gold line with an campaign supported by 42 individual influencers, including actress Jamie Chung. Additional collaborations are in the pipeline.

Key Execs: Stewart Goldman, Lauren Goldman

Jöelle Grünberg, 48

President & CEO, Lacoste, North And Central America

Under Grunberg, the Lacoste name continues to find more of a fan following. The storied label debuted a collab featuring late artist Keith Haring’s work, resulting in a range of colorful sneakers and apparel, and also developed exclusive product for its sponsorship

of the French Open tennis tournament.

Key Exec: Dave Grange



Jim Issler, 71

CEO & President, Berkshire Hathaway Shoe Holdings Inc.

The Western category continues to be a focus for Issler. Justin Boots launched a series of exotic Western boots in co- ordination with the American Quarter Horse Association, and the brand is banking on itsGeorge Strait by Justin Boots collection.

Key Execs: Tom McClaskie, Greg Crouchley, David Issler, Victor Sanders

Michael Katz , 68

CEO & President, Matisse Footwear

Matisse saw triple-figure sales growth via e-commerce and its direct-to-customer retail channels. The brand has collaborations in mind for next year, along with the retail launch of a targeted lifestyle brand, Beach by Matisse. The Coconuts Kids line is expanding too.

Key Execs: Sheena Parks, Tom Ferguson

Marcia Kilgore, 51; Michael Lockett, 50

Founder; CEO, Fitflop

Fifteen branded stores bowed and eight pop-up locations went live across Asia. The Won- derwelly, the brand’s first rain boot, launched, packed with comfort features. The brand also continues to ramp up its digital strategy.

David Miller, 63; Scott Sessa, 60

CEO; President, Minnetonka Moccasin

The brand exploded on the big screen when its Two Button boot was featured on Brad Pitt in the movie “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” driving solid sales online. The com- pany branched out with a new licensing division, delivering slippers for brands including Sperry and Hush Puppies.

Key Exec: Jori Miller Sherer

Rick Mina, 62

President , WSS

The executive has propelled the regional retailer into the national limelight, helping it become a rare brick-and-mortar success story. Largely an athletic chain, WSS continues its fast growth in underserved, urban neighborhoods. Its well-honed strategy relies on hundreds of events in local communities and sponsorships with pro sports teams.

Pat Mooney, 50

President, Footwear Unlimited

The company is focused on a wellness message for its Bare Traps brand, which introduced the Posture+ footbed technology. Meanwhile, Mooney’s team is negotiating to acquire brands and continues to invest in direct-to-consumer.

Key Execs: Jodie Johnson, Bill Downey, Andy Smith

Bob Mullaney, 48

CEO, R.G. Barry Corp.

Dearfoams introduced the Fireside and Supply Company collections, with new brand Flat Socks set to launch in over 800 retail doors in Decem- ber. A national ad campaign, “Together in Dearfoams,” sup- ported growth with 100 million impressions.

Key Execs: Tricia Bouras, Lee Smith

Joe Ouaknine, 67

Chairman , Titan Industries Inc.

In addition to its owned and

licensed brands, including Badgley Mischka, Jewel Badgley Mischka and Splendid, the company bolstered its portfolio by introducing Zac Zac Posen and Rampage for spring ’20. Ouaknine will receive the 2019 Bob Campbell Lifetime Achievement Award at Two Ten’s annual gala in December.

Key Exec: Joel Oblonsky

Peter Poopat, 46; Flavio Girolami, 47

Co-Founders, Common Projects

Common Projects collaborated with Bergdorf Goodman men’s fashion director Bruce Pask on shoes that debuted in February at B., a tiny shop-in- shop. During the summer, the design duo joined the sneaker offering at the new Saks Fifth Avenue men’s shoe floor, which opened in July.

Giorgio Presca, 56

CEO, Clarks

Presca took the helm of the company after Mike Shear- wood resigned in 2018 due

to allegations of misconduct. The company launched a global multichannel marketing campaign featuring celebrity ambassadors like Freida Pinto and Alexander Skarsgård. Clarks Originals also collaborated with Carhartt WIP, Patta, Wu Wear, Stussy and Supreme. Key Execs: Tara McRae, Gary Champion

Gregg Ribatt, 51

CEO, The Rockport Co.

After being acquired by Charlesbank Capital Partners last year, its flagship Rockport brand continued to build on comfort technologies and connected with an expanded consumer base by opening 31 Rockport stores internationally. The addition of casual brand Reef has also opened the door to additional consumers and retail distribution.

Key Execs: Javan Bunch, Mike Jensen, Mike Smith

Faryl Robin, 53

Founder & Designer, Faryl Robin

After years of double-digit growth at her namesake com- pany, the entrepreneur wanted to pay it forward. This summer, Robin realized her long-held dream of establishing a day- care location for her factory workers in China. She has also been a strong advocate for women’s empowerment.

Key Exec: Jim Biolos

Tom Romeo, 56

CEO, Bearpaw

Romeo’s Bearpaw brand debuted PETA-approved vegan versions of its classic boot and slipper this fall and for spring ’20 expanded with vegan sandals made from pineapple. It also upped its technical ca- pabilities with the proprietary HiberTech insulation and 360 wide-width program. And the CEO continues to seek growth opportunities for the Flip Flop Shops retail chain.

Key Execs: John Pierce, Angelique Marello, Edna De Pamphilis

Giuseppe Santoni, 50

CEO, Santoni

In a bid to attract more female customers in the U.S., Santoni collaborated with Sofia Sanchez de Betak on a resort ’20 capsule collection, for which proceeds go toward ocean conservation. The Italian luxury label joined the see-now, buy-now model last September at Milan Fashion Week.

Cliff Sifford, 66

Vice Chairman & CEO, Shoe Carnival

Like many mid-priced retailers, Shoe Carnival faced its share of challenges, with flat profits and lower revenues in the second quarter. Still, Sifford is focused on the future. The company created a new management structure (it announced several promotions in September, in- cluding a bump for Sifford) that supports its long-term plan.

Key Execs: Mark Worden, Tim Baker, Kerry Jackson

Jack Silvera, 77

Founder & CEO, Dynasty Footwear

As retailers expand their private-label offerings, the company has leveraged its global sourcing network to support them. BC Footwear’s PETA-certified vegan sandals business grew, mirroring consumer interest. And for spring, Seychelles is launching its first unisex collection, Seychelles for All. Dorothee Silvera was promoted to EVP of women’s product.

Key Execs: Lance Giroux, Sari Ratsula, Gabriel Morales

John Varvatos, 65

Founder & Designer, John Varvatos Enterprises

To mark the final season of HBO’s hit show “Game of Thrones,” Varvatos created a special collab line, and the music lover celebrated the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin with a capsule collection. Meanwhile, he continued his partnership with Nick Jonas and debuted a second retail store in Mexico, in Guadalajara.