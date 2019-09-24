The Ultimate Shoe Party: Inside FN’s London Cocktail Bash

Some of the world’s best designers. Powerhouse retailers. Digital stars. Emerging names on the rise.

FN’s cocktail party in London — held tonight at a newly renovated The Goring Hotel — was the ultimate shoe party.

Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi, Coach CEO Josh Schulman, Manolo Blahnik CEO Kristina Blahnik, Nicholas Kirkwood, Charlotte Olympia Dellal, Rupert Sanderson Level Shoes’ Rania Masri and Kurt Geiger power pair Neil Clifford and and Rebecca Farrar-Hockley were just some of the big names in the house.

The event, which has become a fashion month tradition, was sponsored by Level Shoes, P448 and The Style Room, Powered by Zappos.

Andrew Wright, Sandra Choi and Rebecca Farrar-Hockley

It’s a big moment for Blahnik and her legendary uncle, who are assuming control of their U.S. business starting Jan. 1. Andrew Wright, the label’s new U.S. president, was making the rounds, and marking his last month in London before he moves to New York full time. As Blahnik continues to build the new American team, the execs hinted at several big announcements on the horizon. Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, Kurt Geiger has some major news of its own. Actress Ella Balinksa, 22, who worked for the retailer selling shoes at Selfridges’, is starring in Geiger’s fall campaign — and one of the year’s most buzzed-about films, Charlie’s Angels. She appears alongside Kristen Stewart, who just wore Rupert Sanderson’s shoes on Jimmy Kimmel live on Monday. (Sanderson has also gotten some major airtime thanks to Michelle Dockery, who’s worn his shoes several times while promoting the Downton Abbey movie.)

Jennifer Chamandi, Nicholas Kirkwood and Rania Masri.

Meanwhile, Choi had just returned from Milan, where Jimmy Choo showed its spring ’20 collection during a buzzed-about presentation. The designer has also been on a world tour to celebrate Jimmy Choo’s new JC logo, which is getting top billing at a pop-up on Harrods’ main floor this month.

Neil Clifford

Designer/retail relationships have never been more important, and Dubai-based Level Shoes continues to cultivate strong international partnerships. Masri had just flown into London from Rimini, Italy, where she spent two days with Gianvito Rossi and toured the designer’s Italian factory.

