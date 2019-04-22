These One-of-a-Kind Ellen DeGeneres Sneakers Can Help Save Gorillas in Africa

Ellen DeGeneres is going ape. Timed for Earth Day on April 22, DeGeneres is partnering with eBay for Charity to auction off a one-of-a-kind Gorilla-inspired sneaker signed by the comedian, actress and talk show host.

The classic white sneaker, available online now, features a sketch of a gorilla and is inscribed with the word “love” on the footbed. In addition, there’s a signature ED racing stripe detail on the sole. All proceeds from the auction will benefit The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund in support of global conservation efforts for endangered species.

DeGeneres is not only passionate about wildlife. She’s also passionate about footwear, especially sneakers, a look that has come to define her style. For the project, she selected a style from her eponymous footwear collection, ED Ellen DeGeneres.

Ellen DeGeneres’ signed gorilla sneaker for eBay for Charity auction. CREDIT: eBay For Charity

An initial goal of The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund is securing a future for wild mountain gorillas by building a permanent home for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in Rwanda. Full construction of the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund began in February, with expected completion in 2012.

The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund is named for the famous conservationist and serves to study and protect the lives of gorillas. The new space will serve a staff of 130, with an outreach to more than 14,000 Rwandans each year through education training and a range of other community programs.

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect and support charities when they buy or sell in the U.S. and abroad. Sellers can donate up to 100 percent of the proceeds to a charity of their choice, while buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout.

