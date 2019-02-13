London Calling: Net-a-Porter’s Global Buying Director on Her LFW Hotspots & Winning Street Style

It’s been almost two years since Elizabeth von der Goltz headed across the pond to become London-based Net-a-Porter’s global buying director. And the stylish exec continues to build her list of must-visit restaurants and hidden London gems. Just in time for London Fashion Week, von der Goltz shares her top hotspots and reveals the shoes she will be wearing on the front row this season.

New Restaurants to Know: “ Rüya London has an amazing menu inspired by the seven historic Anatolian regions. Juan Santa Cruz’s new spot, Nathalie, is the perfect Fashion Week pit stop.”

Old Favorite: “Wiltons, which has been around since 1742, has the very best oysters in London.”

The executive enjoys oysters at an old favorite. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Perfect London Tea: “Claridge’s is still, and always will be, my favorite place for tea. But there is a small eccentric café in Shoreditch called Cake Hole, tucked away behind a vintage china shop, which truly has the most delicious cakes.”

Favorite Tucked-Away Spot: “My local farmers market, which takes place every Sunday in Marylebone.”

Secrets to Nailing British Style: “Being yourself. Since moving to London, I’ve become a lot more creative in my style. I just enjoy putting together eclectic pieces and having fun with fashion.”

Shoes You’ll Be Wearing for LFW: Gianvito Rossi leopard-print boots, By Far white lace-up ankle boots and Isabel Marant’s Lamsy suede boots in black.

Gianvito Rossi boots will be spotted on the global buying director. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Winning Street Style: “It’s still cold out, so everyone will be in boots — leopard, python, print croc or combat hiker boots will dominate. (At least for me, they will.)

LFW Shows You’re Looking Forward To: “It’s a toss-up between Simone Rocha, J.W. Anderson and Burberry.”

The Showgoer Whose Shoe Style You Love: “[Net-a-Porter president] Alison Loehnis.”