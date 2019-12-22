Designer Emanuel Ungaro Dies at Age 86

Designer Emanuel Ungaro being interviewed in his office in Paris in 1969.

Designer Emanuel Ungaro has died at age 86, the eponymous fashion house confirmed today.

The designer, born in Aix-en-Provence in the south of France in 1933 to Italian parents, was a staple of the Parisian fashion scene for four decades. Ungaro was known for his women’s haute couture and ready-to-wear collections, which featured feminine details including plissé, draping and signature petit pois (polka dots).

Ungaro moved to Paris in the 1950s, training with Cristobal Balenciaga before launching his namesake label in 1965. Over the years, the house expanded to include fragrance, luxury furniture and accessories in addition to clothes.

The late designer retired from his eponymous brand in 2004 and sold it to Silicon Valley businessman Asim Abdullah in 2005. Since then, the house has had a rotating cast of managers and designers, including a brief stint with the actress Lindsay Lohan as artistic director.

In an Instagram post confirming news of Ungaro’s death, his namesake label lauded his knack for sensual and colorful designs.

“Today, we mourn the immensely talented couturier who founded our label in 1965, and whose the we continue to bear,” read the fashion house’s Instagram caption. “He remains in our memory as the master of sensuality, color and flamboyance.”

Ungaro was married with a daughter but has remained out of the spotlight in recent years. According to the AFP, he had been in poor health for the past two years.

A funeral service for Ungaro will be held on Monday in Paris.

