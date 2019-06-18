Carla Sozzani Says She Wants to Create a 10 Corso Como School

“I want to teach what I know,” said Carla Sozzani.

It’s been nearly 30 years since the publisher and former fashion editor opened her 10 Corso Como concept shop in 1991 in Milan, Italy, which blended fashion, food, art, music, photography and design in a way that was unexpected. Now, she wants to take her knowledge and educate.

“I want to do a 10 Corso Como academia,” she told FN at the 2019 ACE Awards, where she was honored with the Retail Innovation Award.

Sozzani promoted and pioneered a new method of retail that went beyond the norm. She viewed her store as a living magazine, a place to peruse, and just last year Sozzani brought the idea to America. 10 Corso Como’s only U.S. location opened in September in New York’s historic Seaport district to much buzz.

Despite retail’s uncertainty, however, Sozzani said she isn’t fazed. “I can only talk for 10 Corso Como, but it’s an experience. It’s more than just about buying a dress. That was the idea from the very beginning. Retail is just part of the puzzle,” she said. “In the beginning when we wanted to put together culture and commerce, it was not easy. Now, it’s become a way of life. In a way, customers, are more free in their choices.”

Between its café and restaurant, design pop-ups and installations, books, a garden and an art and photography gallery, 10 Corso Como New York highlights approximately 30 footwear brands in an extremely curated assortment as part of the 28,000-square-foot-space.

“It’s enjoyable to be outside and have lunch. The area is so incredibly interesting. People need to find their way there but it’s a historical building. The water is there. It’s a dream,” she said on the location.

For the store’s 1-year anniversary, 10 Corso Como is going to hilight five emerging Italian designers and in return the Milan shop will showcase five young American designers, who Sozzani wouldn’t disclose.

“Its important to give them a platform,” she said. “Especially today after 30 years and in my stage of life, it’s a privilege to be able to give what I know.”

