Remembering Blake Nordstrom: Top Shoe Execs on a Singular Leader

Blake Nordstrom, the fourth-generation co-president of the legendary family retail business, died unexpectedly today after revealing he had lymphoma last month. Here, top shoe executives remember the humble leader, who started his career in the Nordstrom stockroom and rose through the ranks to become one of retail’s most influential executives.

Sam Edelman, co-founder and president, Sam Edelman

“It is a tragedy. I am devastated. I’ve known Blake since he was a buyer at Nordstrom in Northern California. We were young men, and we took his boat out on the Puget Sound. I remember his smile and the joy on his face as the captain. I want to live with that smile.”

Steve Madden, founder, Steve Madden

“I first met Blake when he was a buyer for just one Nordstrom store. He was a very impressive executive and struck me as very serious. Over the years, I was able to get to know Blake more and more. It was amazing to see more of his personality. He had quite the sense of humor and I thoroughly enjoyed spending time with him.”

Diane Sullivan, CEO, president and chairman, Caleres Inc.



“It’s hard to put into words what I’m thinking and feeling. First and foremost, my thoughts and prayers are with his family as well as with the Nordstrom team. Blake was kind, a gentleman and great leader, a visionary, a collaborator and someone who just cared about everyone. I respected him enormously and I’ll miss him.”

Anna Bakst, CEO & brand president, Kate Spade:

“I’m deeply saddened to hear the news about Blake, and my heart goes out to the entire Nordstrom family. The thing that always struck me about Blake and his brothers is how deeply involved they are in the business. He was a force, and a major part of what has made Nordstrom a special place for its customers. He will be missed.”

Connie Rishwain, president, Vionic Group and former president, Ugg

“I’m heartbroken. I have so much love and admiration for Blake and his dad and family. He was always so supportive and grateful for our [Ugg] partnership. Every January, I would receive a personal email from him thanking me for our business. He had amazing attention to detail and dedication to our customers. He was so full of life. I am so honored to have been able to work with him and know him. My heart goes out to his family and to all of the Nordstrom employees. He was the heart and soul of the company.”

Joe Ouaknine, chairman of Titan Industries

“I met Blake about 35 years ago. He was the buyer for department 36 at the Seattle store. He never told me he was the son of the owner. He made it sound that he had the Nordstrom name by coincidence. He was extremely humble and very low key. Though his progression and throughout the years, he never changed. He always acted like a student and was eager to learn something new. He was a force but you never knew it. He gained the respect of all and was a true leader.”

Jack Boys, CEO, Cole Haan

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Blake Nordstrom’s passing. The Nordstrom family and their outstanding employees have been longstanding and valued partners. On behalf of everyone at Cole Haan, our deepest sympathies go to Molly, Alex, Andy and the entire extended Nordstrom family.”

Eric Harrison, CEO, J. Renee’ Group

“First and foremost, he was a great person. Obviously he was also a great leader for his family, for his business and for the Nordstrom brand. It’s hard to think of Nordstrom’s without thinking about Blake and his contributions to the footwear industry and the people he led and mentored in it.”

Cory Baker, COO, Marquee Brands

“We lost a giant with Blake’s passing but he left us with life and business lessons that will honor his legacy. Blake was famous for ensuring that Nordstrom’s management reported to the staff and the customer. More listening and less directives would ensure a consumer-centered approach and frankly a better way to approach life in general. We are student’s of Blake’s vision and have built our company around those very same principles. Our deepest thoughts are with the Nordstrom family.”

Rob Moehring, chairman, Washington Shoe Co.

“Blake always maintained an open door, had an open mind and was generous with his time. He was a true caring person. He learned from father, Bruce, a brilliant merchant who was the prime driver behind Nordstrom.” — With contributions by Sheena Butler-Young