Watch Influencer Arielle Charnas Talk Kids, Motherhood & Finding Balance

“My heels got a little lower,” Arielle Charnas said when asked what has changed since becoming a mom. FN caught up with the influencer behind Something Navy last month on the set of a photo shoot in New York.

The 32-year-old, who launched Something Navy as a fashion blog in 2009 and has since turned it into a full-fledged lifestyle brand, has garnered 1.5 million followers across her social media channels, with help from her two children, Ruby Lou, 3, and Esme Rae, 1.

Fans of Charnas have become enthralled with her life, where seemingly nothing is off-limits.

“What sets me apart is that a lot of these girls focus on beautiful images, the traveling, the extravagant trips, whereas I’m just at home hanging out in my apartment. It’s not that it’s more real; it’s just a different lifestyle,” she explained in FN‘s May 27 cover story.

Charnas constantly posts her family life on Instagram and Instagram Stories, and she is no different in person. On set, the influencer was busy singing “Baby Shark” for wide-eyed Esme, to get her to smile for the camera, while Ruby was simultaneously posing for photos and fussing for French fries.

Here, in a behind-the-scenes video, she talks about naming her children, giving advice to new moms and finding balance.

Click through the gallery to see more behind-the-scenes shots of Charnas and her kids.

